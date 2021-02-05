Jordan Tallman’s parents have an old photo of her wearing headphones and sitting in the cockpit of a plane. She was six months old.
Eighteen years later, Tallman is flying over the Laurel Highlands and taking selfies to post on her Facebook page.
The senior at Greater Latrobe Senior High School is the daughter of Dan and Michele Tallman of Latrobe. At age 18, she has a student license to fly and expects to have her pilot license by the end of March. That will be one year after she took her first solo flight last March.
“My dad is a private pilot with NetJets in Columbus, Ohio,” she said. “I always thought about flying from that aspect, and I really got interested in it when a friend from school was taking private lessons. I thought about it more and asked my parents about it, and went from there.”
Tallman is training under Chris Higgins at Higgins Airways at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Unity Township.
“One of the challenges of learning to fly is that you want to be able to go up and fly every day,” she said. “But you have to do a lot of training on the ground and it’s challenging to hold yourself back and keep yourself grounded. There’s a lot of studying and book work.
“And then there’s the challenge of the unpredictable weather in western Pennsylvania and in scheduling things. Chris is a professional pilot, so his schedule and mine are both busy.”
Tallman took on another challenge — that of being a woman in a male-dominated field. She also tentatively plans to be a physician, which remains another male-dominated profession.
“Flying has really taught me to advocate for myself,” she said. “And that has really helped me in every aspect of my life.”
She’s been flying a single-engine Cessna 172.
“I fell in love with it the first time I went up,” she said. “It was absolutely incredible.”
For the first lesson in the air, Higgins got the plane off the ground, then Tallman took over for some of the flight and flew it down for a portion of the landing. She was ready to solo after seven hours of flight time.
“That was a little bit scary,” she said. “But Chris wouldn’t have sent me if he didn’t have confidence in me. So that gave me more confidence in myself and I knew that I was in control of the plane.”
Tallman flew her first solo cross country flight (over 50 nautical miles to another airport) to Clarksville, West Virginia, a few months ago. Last week, she flew alone to the airport in Altoona, landed, taxied back on the runway, took off and returned to Latrobe.
Flying over the Laurel Highlands, she noted, is a beautiful experience to see the rivers and ridges in the snow, in the autumn and through all the seasons.
“It’s just amazing,” she said. “When I am up there all by myself, I feel that I am absolutely prepared for anything. Chris has definitely prepared me for anything that could possibly go wrong.”
Qualifying for a pilot license will require Tallman to take an oral test and fly with an examiner. Once she passes, she’ll be able to have others aboard.
“The first thing that I want to do is take my parents and my younger sister Jenna up for a flight,” she said.
“It will be nice to share that experience, especially for my mom who isn’t a pilot. My dad gets to sit in the cockpit every day, but she doesn’t.”
Tallman’s father is in the process of buying a twin engine plane that they both can fly, but she will need to build up time flying a multiple engine plane.
She’s considered being a professional pilot, but instead is planning in the fall to attend pre-med school at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. Her intentions are to become an endocrinologist, a focus that interests her because of a friend who has diabetes.
“Those are two things that I am passionate about — being a doctor and flying,” Tallman said.
“As much as I love flying, when you do it every day, sometimes it’s not fun. So I plan to become a doctor and have flying as my passion.”
