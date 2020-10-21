Progress is being made on a 4.3-million gallon equalization tank project aiming to prevent sewage overflows into the Loyalhanna Creek, engineer Mark Gera of Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co. Inc. told the Latrobe Municipal Authority (LMA) at its Board of Directors meeting Tuesday.
Mele and Mele and Sons recently finished the EQ tank’s foundational pour, and precast panelling will soon be installed once the concrete is cured, Gera said.
“I would expect once those panels get up, we will see a lot of action real quick,” he added.
In related business, the authority approved a $33,761.35 change order for Genesis Construction of Mount Pleasant to complete electrical work for the tank. This change order is a result of West Penn Power’s requiring electrical work at the EQ tank site to take place underground, officials said.
In July 2019, the LMA awarded a bid of $10,381,236 to the Braddock-based contractor to install the EQ tank as part of the Act 537 stormwater management plan in response to a mandate from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). The project involves the construction of an approximately 50-foot-deep, reinforced concrete storage tank that would serve as a temporary holding container for excess flow during periods of excessive wet weather.
Gera also provided an update on a sewer line relocation project underneath the Ligonier Street bridge, or “Brewery Bridge,” over Loyalhanna Creek in Latrobe.
He said work is expected to start next week on the project set to replace and strengthen the existing interceptor before the bridge is replaced this upcoming spring. The board in August awarded a bid to Ligonier Construction for $228,000 to complete this project.
The LMA on Tuesday also approved authorizing authority manager Terri Hauser to advertise for two vacant positions within the wastewater department.
The authority will first look in-house to hire a laboratory technician before publicly advertising for the position. The authority on Tuesday approved a pay increase for this union position from $23.68 to $24.50, due to added responsibilities.
Hauser was also approved to prepare an advertisement for the non-union position of wastewater department treatment plant supervisor.
Also on Tuesday, Hauser said 2021 draft budgets will be distributed at the authority’s November meeting.
In other business, the authority board:
- Approved payments in the water department, including $455 for Brewery Bridge waterline attachment work, chlorine residual design work and 16-inch waterline replacement;
- Approved PennVEST water department requisition payments of $1,390 to Gibson-Thomas for downtown waterline replacement work;
- Approved payments in the water department totaling $48,845, which includes $42,845 to Kukurin Contracting for mechanical bar screen replacement at the wastewater treatment plant — which officials say will move forward next Thursday;
- Approved payments in the wastewater department totaling $582,335.18, which includes $496,958.58 to Mele and Mele and Sons for work on the EQ tank, $56,758 to Genesis Construction for electrical work at the EQ tank, and $25,092 to Gibson-Thomas for Act 537-related projects;
- Approved an invoice of $744.11 in wastewater department business to solicitor Lee Demosky.
