Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday signed Senate Bill 60 into law, which raises a human trafficking offense to a first-degree felony, increases fines and prison times and changes the definition of “child” in the current statute to include anyone under age 18 instead of age 16.
“The trafficking of humans is unthinkable and that of children is especially reprehensible,” Wolf said. “No crime involving exploiting humans should be handled lightly and so I am pleased to sign these stricter punishments and increased offenses for those who commit this heinous crime.”
According to the Wolf Administration, the law will:
- Raise the additional fine amount to at least $1,000 for a first offense, $5,000 to $25,000 for a second offense, $10,000 to $50,000 for a third or subsequent offense or $10,000 to $50,000 where the victim of sexual servitude was a minor at the time of the offense;
- Distribute 50% of the fines collected under Section 3013 of the statute to the Safe Harbor for Sexually Exploited Children Fund and the Prevention of Human Trafficking Restricted Account;
- Increase the grading of the offense to a 1st degree felony, punishable by up to 20 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $25,000, if it involves sexual servitude;
- Increase the maximum possible penalty to up to 40 years in prison if the victim is a minor and if this is part of a course of conduct of subjecting minors to sexual servitude;
- Increase the grading of the patronizing a victim of sexual servitude offense to a first-degree felony if the person engaged in the act knowing it was the result of the individual being a victim of human trafficking;
- Make it a third-degree felony if the person engaged in the act with reckless disregard that it was the result of the individual being a victim of human trafficking. Any second or subsequent offense will be a first-degree felony.
The governor also signed into law Senate bills 690, 691 and 692, which increase the minimum value of real estate that requires a municipality to advertise to sell from $1,500 to $6,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.