After dominating the Heritage Conference for much of the last decade, the Ligonier Valley football team will embark on a return to the WPIAL this season. An uptick in competition is expected, but the Rams will also face a significant challenge of trying to replace a historic senior class, while simultaneously battling dwindling roster numbers.
“These are unchartered waters for us,” noted longtime head coach Roger Beitel.
In 2019, the Rams once again steamrolled the competition in the Heritage Conference, winning eight games by lopsided fashion, and another via forfeit. The Rams then claimed the Appalachian Bowl for the fourth-straight year, courtesy of a 58-6 victory against Portage, and followed with a convincing victory against West Shamokin in the District 6 playoffs.
The Rams had their hands full against Bellwood-Antis in the semifinals, but claimed a one-point win to return to the district championship game.
For the second straight year, however, Ligonier Valley came up short against Richland, a 34-6 defeat that ended the LV season at 12-1.
That game marked the end of the Rams tenure in District 6, as the school board voted to move to the WPIAL for all athletics, beginning in 2020-21. Just as notably, though, that loss marked the end of an era for the Rams, as their historic senior class moved on. That group consisted of 16 players, 11 of whom are continuing their football careers at the collegiate level. Those seniors posted a four-year mark of 51-4, winning a pair of D6 Class 2A Championships, and never losing a conference game.
That senior class consisted of quarterback Sam Sheeder, running back Kyrie Miller, receivers John Beard Ethan Boring, and Cage Dowden, linebacker Ayden Kelley, and linemen Michael Petrof, Christian Jablonski, and Wylie Spiker, among other key contributors.
Replacing that talent and production would be a tall task in any year, but the Rams have just one senior on the squad this season. Compounding matters, not a single freshman came out for the team, meaning the roster has shrunk to 30 this year.
“I can’t remember the last time we didn’t have 50-plus kids,” Beitel said. “When I say we’re young, we’re baby young.”
That’s not to say that the cupboard is bare, though, as the Rams do return a handful of players who were pivotal in last year’s success.
Beitel’s son, Nick, started in the secondary last year, and he excelled as a reserve running back, compiling 642 yards and 12 touchdowns on 55 carries. Those numbers could increase significantly this year with the absence of Miller, who racked up nearly 1,900 yards and 31 scores on the ground in 2019. Starting wide receiver Matthew Marinchak is also back, after he posted 453 yards and eight scores on 26 receptions in his sophomore year. Marinchak will also see time opposite of Beitel at cornerback.
The other mainstay in the starting lineup who returns is junior center Jude Grzywinski, who is a three-year starter. Standing 6-foot-3 and tipping the scales at 295 pounds, he has the size to potentially follow the same path as lineman like Petrof and Jablonski to becoming a heralded college recruit.
“He’s as strong as any kid we’ve ever had. He’s an anchor,” Beitel said of Grzywinski.
One of the benefits of Ligonier Valley’s dominance last year was that it allowed the second and third team players to regularly see game action. Many of those reserves will now be thrust into much larger roles, and how they handle that transition will be crucial.
“We have a lot of kids that are going to get baptism by fire,” Beitel stated. “This is just a whole different level of football.”
Chief among those players who will carve out a larger role, sophomore Haden Sierocky takes over at quarterback. Last year, Sierocky completed just half of his 14 passing attempts, but he found more success as a rusher. He will also compete for time at safety.
One of Sierocky’s top targets in the passing game should be junior Grant Dowden, who also will play safety and serve as the team’s punter.
Furthermore, junior Miles Higgins will see time at tight end, but his bigger contribution could come at linebacker, where he started the last several games of the 2019 campaign.
Aside from Grzywinski, the Rams will feature almost entirely a new offensive line in 2020. Derek Fox, who is the only senior, along with Jesse Turner and Colin Smith (not to be confused with former Rams QB Collin Smith) are expected to see snaps, while Kaden Faas and Jacob Hay are also now on the line after converting from other positions. All of those players will likely play on both sides of the ball, as Fox, Smith, and Hay will be along the defensive line, while Faas and Turner will be part of the linebacker corps. Additionally, Billy Sugden and Tylan Wilkins are battling for playing time on the defensive line.
On special teams, the Rams recruited soccer player George Golden, a junior, to the squad, and he’s expected to serve as the kicker.
Additionally, the Rams are transitioning to a pair of new coordinators, as Brett Marabito replaces the retired Scott Lewandowski as the offensive coordinator, while Brandon Rensko assumes the role of defensive coordinator. Marabito also serves as the Rams varsity baseball coach, while his father is the head coach for the United football team.
Playing a WPIAL schedule for the first time in decades, the Rams have faced challenges finding opponents. The Rams were originally slated to play in a six-team conference, but Summit Academy opted out of the season. While games against Allegheny Conference foes Apollo-Ridge, Steel Valley, Serra Catholic, and Shady Side Academy remain, as well as a nonconference tilt against Frazier, Ligonier Valley needed to not only replace the game against Summit Academy, but also a scrimmage against Elizabeth Forward and a rare open week. The Rams will scrimmage South Allegheny instead, and Western Beaver and Waynesburg, both away games, were added to fill the openings. As a result, the Rams will play just two regular-season matchups at Weller Field.
For a program that has enjoyed nothing but success in recent years, all of the aforementioned factors could create a much more challenging season.
“The expectations aren’t going to change of what we expect out of the kids, but the reality of it is that we’re bringing along a really young crew that lost 7-on-7s, camp, and spring ball, and all of those reps,” Beitel explained, highlighting the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“At this point, our number one priority, both as coaches and as players, we’re only really going to focus on making ourselves better this year,” he continued.
The Rams open the campaign on Sept. 11, with a road game against Apollo-Ridge at Owens Field.
LIGONIER VALLEY
RAMS
WPIAL Class 2A, Section 1
Head Coach: Roger Beitel
Sept 11. – at Apollo-Ridge
Sept. 18 – at Frazier
Sept 26 – at Western Beaver, 1:30 p.m.
Oct. 2 – vs. Steel Valley
Oct. 9 – at Serra Catholic
Oct. 16 – at Waynesburg Central
Oct. 23 – vs. Shady Side Academy
(All games 7 p.m. unless noted)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.