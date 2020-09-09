Over the summer, Jason Marucco’s football team has focused on “finishing.”
“We always talk every day in practice about if we can win every rep, every group session, every team session, weight room session, whatever it may be, that that’s going to carry over to Friday night,” the Greater Latrobe head coach said.
Marucco, in his seventh year with the program, is hoping that it translates to a third consecutive WPIAL playoff appearance for the Wildcats this season.
“We’re always working on taking what we do in practice and transferring it on the field Friday night. I believe those are the teams that have the most success,” he said. “That means you are finishing. You’re finishing the lead… fourth quarter, overtime, whatever it may be.”
Greater Latrobe qualified for the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs last year, ending its season with a 56-17 postseason defeat to No. 3 Penn Hills. The Wildcats (2-4) finished fifth in the Big East Conference and 5-6 overall.
Marucco believes keying in on finishing will play a big part in his team’s ability to not only qualify for the playoffs again, but for a shot at a postseason victory.
“Two years a row in the playoffs has certainly been a positive for our program in the right step. I know this group, myself and our coaching staff would like to take this to the next level,” he said. “We know the type of work and what it’s going to take when you play the schedule we play in 5A football to do that. That’s certainly a goal of ours — to finish with a winning record, get a better seed in the playoffs and give yourself an opportunity to win a playoff game.”
To do so, the Wildcats will look to their four returning starters on the offensive line in senior Alex Aiello (5-7, 210) at center, senior Payton Hrehvochak (5-10, 190) at right guard, senior Isaac Landry (5-10, 190) at right tackle and junior Tyler Lynch (6-0, 230) at left guard.
“Any time you have experience on the line of scrimmage, you’re going to not only be able to do the types of things you always like to do, but it allows you to get ahead of the game a little bit,” Marucco said. “We know in 5A football, that’s where the game’s going to be won — at the line of scrimmage. We are relying heavily on those guys on both sides of the ball.”
Junior Jacob Brisky (6-2, 205) will replace two-year starter Tyler Ross at left tackle to round out the offensive line.
In replacing the Greater Latrobe’s leading rusher from last season — which was Logan Gustafson who rushed for 535 yards on 82 carries with two touchdowns — the Wildcats won’t have to look too far… just to the same family, in fact.
“Well, we’re just going to go to his brother, Dylan Gustafson,” Marucco said.
Dylan Gustafson, a senior (5-10, 170), scored two touchdowns and rushed for 101 yards on 29 carries last season.
“And then (junior) Drake Clayton, who is a second-team all conference linebacker for us, he’s going to get involved on the offensive side at the running back position, as well,” Marucco added.
At the quarterback spot, Greater Latrobe will look to junior Bobby Fetter (5-10, 165) and senior Landan Carns (6-2, 200) to command the Wildcats’ offense. Last season, Fetter threw for 333 yards, completing 31 out of 61 passes in 10 games with five interceptions. Fetter also ran for 437 yards on 102 carries with nine touchdowns. He split time with Branden Crosby as signal caller for the Wildcats, who threw 290 yards in seven games, completing 24 out of 62 passes with three interceptions and three TDs.
“Bobby (has gotten) better. He started half of the season for us last year, at one time or another,” Marruco said. “We do have some experience there at quarterback.”
Carns took one snap last season as quarterback, but was sidelined with an injury. Marucco says having two players competing for time at that position will benefit the team in the long haul.
“I think any time there’s competition within your football team, not only is it going to make the individual better, but it’s going to make your football team better, collectively,” Marucco said. “We feel like we have two quality kids at that position. While one has significant game experience, one is kind of new, but that’s the result of an injury.”
As far as the team’s offensive philosophy goes, Marucco says that will depend on how well the Wildcats run the ball.
“Having the experience up front and our mindset in general in high school football, you’re going to have to run the football and stop the run. At the same time, how effective you run the football is going to open up your passing game,” he said. “We feel we have some guys on the outside and at the quarterback position that, as well as we hope to run it, will certainly open our play-action passing game and be able to get the ball downfield and make some big plays.”
Such players on the outside include senior Nate Stemmerich (5-8, 155) who caught seven passes last year for 138 yards, and senior Luke Zylka (5-8, 165). Juniors Mason Krinock and Marco Mongelluzzo will back up the two senior wide receivers, Marucco added.
The Wildcats return 10 starters on defense, including 6-foot, 225-pound senior and First Team All-State linebacker Tucker Knupp. He led the squad last season with 110 tackles, six sacks and five forced fumbles.
Dylan Gustafson will replace his brother, Logan, at safety. Other returning starters include Stemmerich at cornerback; Hrehovchak at defensive end; Landry at defensive tackle; Clayton, Zylka and Kyle Brewer (5-10, 170) at outside linebacker; Lynch at defensive tackle, and Raymon Henderson (5-6, 150) at defensive back.
“A lot of guys are back there in the front seven, and a couple new ones on the back end,” Marucco said. “...We have our four guys back up front, but got a couple of young guys, like juniors Josh Brown and Brisky, that are going to do a good job backing up there.”
Marucco said the Wildcats are looking to establish depth in the front seven.
“We know, especially on Friday nights early on here the way things are, we need to develop some depth,” he said. “That’s always going to be something that’s going to bode well for you as the season goes on.”
On special teams, the Wildcats return senior kicker John McHenry (5-11, 255) who made 21 of 24 extra points at 87.5%. He also connected on one field goal from 23 yards in three attempts. Gustafson will assume punting duties for Greater Latrobe after averaging 29.33 yards per punt last season, while Knupp and Lynch will handle long snapping.
Meanwhile, the Wildcats’ kick-off and punt returners include Gustafson, Stemmerich and Henderson. They will look to make up for the loss of First Team All-Conference WR/safety Kameron Stevens, who scored four TDs off kickoff returns and one off a punt. He averaged around 42 yards per return.
Marucco said that experience the Wildcats return on special teams will be beneficial come this fall.
“We’re a little bit crunched for time with the way things have gone down with the pandemic. It is important because you know on a given Friday night, that third phase of the game is going to be important at some point in the game,” he said. “Whether it’s an extra point, a punt… it is beneficial to have experience there as well.”
Other newcomers to watch for Greater Latrobe include sophomore Brayen Hill (WR/safety); junior Eric Landry (C/OG); sophomore Corey Boerio (TE/ILB), and junior Enzo Rodi (TE/OLB).
The Greater Latrobe football team captains for the 2020 season include Gustafson, Knupp, Hrehvochak and Aiello. Marruco noted that each senior’s work ethic led to their selection as captain.
“Whether it’s on the football field, in the weight room, in the classroom or leading by example,” Marucco said. “It doesn’t always have to be something verbal, but seeing the way these guys practice. They’ve been with us for six years now. Every step of the way in our program as we head in the seventh year. I think our football team had it spot-on when they voted for these four guys.”
Greater Latrobe will look to draw from significant experience on both sides of the ball this season, but Marucco said it has already been paying off in another way — amid unsteady summer practices tied to COVID-19 restrictions.
“It makes it a more smooth transition” having a number of returning starters, Marucco said. “These guys have actually been real business-like, getting the work in that we need to get in. We’re at the time now at camp where we’re ready to see an opposite-colored jersey and see how the work pays off.”
Greater Latrobe will get that opportunity at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at Penn-Trafford against last year’s Big East Conference champions.
Also in the conference, Gateway returns a number of starters with younger talent to surround them, while Woodland Hills is another team to watch.
GREATER LATROBE
WILDCATS
WPIAL Class 5A Section 2
Head Coach: Jason Marucco
Sept. 11 – at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 18 — at Mount Pleasant Area
Sept. 25 — Open date/TBD
Oct. 2 — Gateway
Oct. 9 — at Connellsville Area
Oct. 16 — at Franklin Regional
Oct. 23 — Woodland Hills
(All games 7 p.m. unless noted)
