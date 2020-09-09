Seniors — Landan Carns (6-2, 200); Dylan Gustafson (5-10, 170); Tucker Knupp (6-0, 225); Chase Mohring (6-0, 165); Raymon Henderson (5-6, 150); Nathan Stemmerich (5-8, 155); Luke Zylka (5-8, 165); Payton Hrehvochak (5-10, 190); Alex Aiello (5-7, 210); John McHenry (5-11, 255); Josh Voytilla (6-0, 210); Isaac Landry (5-11, 225); Aaron Bradley (5-6, 110); Connor Burkey (5-11, 225).
Juniors — Drake Clayton (5-10, 195); Bobby Fetter (5-10, 195); Mason Krinock (5-9, 165); Marco Mongelluzzo (6-0, 165); Zach Geiger (6-1, 195); Kyle Brewer (5-11, 170); Erick Landry (6-0, 190); Jacob Brisky (6-2, 205); Josh Brown (5-7, 195); Connor Ellison (5-11, 170); Aidan Sweeney (6-0, 190); Tyler Lynch (6-0, 230); Jacob Stephenson (5-11, 190); Jacob Withrow (5-10, 165); Clayton Weaver (6-4, 200); Aidan Vigilante (5-9, 155); Enzo Rodi (6-1, 180); Joe Leone (5-10, 170).
Sophomores — Corey Boerio (6-0, 200); Kollin Stevens (5-7, 150); Owen Ortiz (5-8, 170); Aidan Butina (5-10, 140); Brayen Hill (6-2, 165); Dominick Flenniken (5-7, 145); Connor Lakin (6-0, 170); Ian Smith (5-8, 135); Declan Smith (5-7, 155); Daniel Calabrace (5-9, 185); Wyatt Held (6-1, 210); Brayden Madey (5-9, 220); Ray Dupilka (6-0, 190).
Freshmen — Riley Smith (5-9, 145); Ja’Tawn Williams (5-5, 110); Ben Stratton (5-10, 140); Jace Banner (5-6, 145); Nick Stump (5-6, 120); Cody Weaver (6-0, 120); Gaige Kettren (5-8, 155); Ryan Miele (5-10, 160); Ben Bradley (5-5, 100); Adam Musick (5-3, 110); Michael Jaffre (5-9, 175); Jaren Bailey (5-10, 175); Jaren Bailey (5-10, 175); Andrew Honse (5-6, 165); Zach Shuey (5-7, 295); Blake Spillar (5-9, 170); J.J. Sweeney (5-10, 150).
