Greater Latrobe got a slew of forfeits and added several key victories in contested matches Wednesday to cruise past host Greensburg Salem, 51-18, in a WPIAL Class 3A 2B sub-section wrestling match.
The Wildcats, who moved to 4-0 in the section and 7-0 overall, won five contested matches and another five by forfeit.
In the face-to-face bouts, Tyler Lynch notched a 7-5 decision against Christian McChesney at 189; Corey Boerio edged Caleb Chismar, 3-1, at 215, and Bradan Bronson added a 3-0 win over Kaidyn Gonder at 152.
Greater Latrobe also got pins from Sam Snyder (172) and Gabe Golden (145).
Several Wildcat standouts didn’t see any action Wednesday, as Luke Willochell (106), Leo Joseph (113) and Nate Roth (138) each won via forfeit. Austin Laidacker (120) and Jacob Braun (126) added forfeit victories for GL.
Greensburg Salem (1-3 section, 6-3 overall) took three matches, keyed by Billy McChesney’s 100th career victory with a pin of Wyatt Held at 285. The Golden Lions also got wins via fall from Keegan Young at 132 and Trevor Swartz at 160, respectively.
Greater Latrobe returns to action Wednesday when it hosts the four-team WPIAL Class 3A, Section 2 team section championship. The Wildcats will face Thomas Jefferson on one mat starting at 6 p.m., while Connellsville Area and Norwin will square off on another mat. The winner of each dual match will then wrestle later that night.
———
GREATER LATROBE 51,
GR. SALEM 18
106 — Luke Willochell (GL), forfeit
113 — Leo Joseph (GL), forfeit
120 — Austin Laidacker (GL), forfeit
126 — Jacob Braun (GL), forfeit
132 — Keegan Young (GS) p. Brady Cole, 4:28
138 — Nate Roth (GL), forfeit
145 — Gabe Golden (GL) p. Trent Lenhart, 1:03
152 — Bradan Bronson (GL) d. Kaidyn Gonder, 3-0
160 — Trevor Swartz (GS) pinned Jake Kemerer, 1:07
172 — Sam Snyder (GL) pinned Dwight Sarver, 1:06
189 — Tyler Lynch (GL) d. Christian McChesney, 7-5
215 — Corey Boerio (GL) d. Caleb Chismar, 3-1
285 — William McChesney (GS) p. Wyatt Held, 1:20
(0) comments
