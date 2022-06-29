The Continental Congress declared its independence from Great Britain on July 2, 1776. If that date raises an eyebrow, it should. Independence Day in the United States has long been celebrated on July 4th, which would seem to be two days late. But upon closer examination, it seems Americans are not really celebrating their independence two days later than they should be. According to the National Constitution Center, the Continental Congress approved a resolution declaring its independence from Great Britain on July 2. However, a document still needed to be drafted to explain the decision to the general public. Such a document was already in the works, but it took two days for the men of Congress to agree on a final version. The resulting document, known as the Declaration of Independence, was sent to John Dunlap, an Irish printer who served under George Washington during the American Revolutionary War, who subsequently printed roughly 200 broadsides. Still, the Declaration of Independence was not read to the public until July 8, 1776, when Colonel John Nixon did so in Philadelphia on what is now known as Independence Square. It was nearly a month later, on August 2, 1776, when most members of the Continental Congress actually signed the Declaration of Independence in Philadelphia.
SPECIAL EDITION
- Once again we are showing our gratitude and asking for your support for our local volunteer fire departments in our Hometown Heroes 2020.
Download it from our
Special Sections for a
handy guide to fish fries, raffles and other fundraisers.
Need help logging in?
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
LOCAL HEADLINES
- Prison board meeting held at prison for first time in 3 years
- Bardine's continues to roll towards end of LDATL season
- Pirates and Tigers set to face off in start of LLL championship series
- Ligonier Beach assessment approved by township
- Variances for proposed Unity Township coffee shop-bank development approved
- City officials continue to eye blight options
- Fort Ligonier kicks off July 4th weekend with a bang
- Commissioners extend contract with prison health care provider until end of summer
- More than 40% of Ligonier Valley learners participate in PIAA athletics
- Merlin holds off Wellington to take 7-5 win in WCOTL
Most Popular
Articles
- Vehicle crash leads to DUI, attempted escape
- Greensburg man charged with stealing firearms from grandfather
- H. King Hartman, M.D.
- Elinor Schneider Currie
- Blairsville officer receives award for high-water rescue
- Anita Evelyn Lavin Manoli
- Dainty Pastry Shoppe rebounding after lightning strike
- Latrobe man charged in domestic assault
- Latrobe Independence Day celebration returns with new and familiar attractions
- Charges dropped in Unity Township assault case
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.