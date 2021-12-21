There’s something funny going on in Westmoreland County..or at least there will be in the coming months.
The Westmoreland Heritage and Five Star trails are hosting a series of comedy nights in 2022 to benefits various projects for Westmoreland County parks and trails.
The first is set to take place on Feb. 19 at Colton Hall in Claridge. Tickets are $35 per person and include dinner with the price of the ticket. All proceeds will benefit the ongoing maintenance of the Westmoreland Heritage and Five Star trails.
A second Comedy Night event is also planned for March 4 at the Youngwood Fire Hall. Tickets for that night are $30 and also include dinner with the ticket. Proceeds benefit park and trail projects throughout Westmoreland County.
To get tickets for the Feb. 19 show at Colton Hall, call 724-830-3950 or go to the Westmoreland County Parks and Recreation office in Greensburg. For the March 4 show in Youngwood, tickets can be purchased at Hayden’s Pharmacy in Youngwood, the Westmoreland County Parks and Recreation office, or by calling 724-830-3950.
According to Westmoreland County Parks and Recreation, both shows will feature professional touring comedians, raffles, 50/50 drawings, basket auctions, a cash bar and more. Doors open at 6 p.m. and shows are recommended for ages 21 and up.
Groups of eight or more can reserve tables at both locations. Tickets are limited for both shows, so residents are advised to get their tickets early. Business sponsorships are also available at various levels including Gold sponsors for $300, Silver sponsors for $150, and Bronze sponsors for $50. Please call 724-830-3959 if you are interested in being an event sponsor.
For more information, visit the Westmoreland County Parks and Recreation website at www.co.westmoreland.pa.us/parks.
