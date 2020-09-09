Seniors — Asher O’Connor (6-0, 180); Jonas King (6-5, 220); Jared Yester (6-0, 210); Ben Davis (5-8, 155); Donavin Bair (5-11, 160); Pete Billey (6-3, 240); Matthew Dean (5-11, 195); Jacob Laychak (5-10, 265); John Majercak (6-5, 300); Ian Fasano (5-11, 250).
Juniors — Regis Sofranko (6-0, 170); Conor Johnson (5-10, 160); Aaron Alakson (6-1, 195); Jake Levendusky (6-0, 170); Maximus Moore (6-1, 190); Ian Hutter (6-1, 185); Jack Kramer (5-11, 200); Ryan Eutsey (5-10, 210); Hunter Dean (5-10, 215); Donovan Gray (6-1, 220); Demetrio Sherbondy (6-0, 170); Brant Garn (6-0, 175); Jaret Brown (5-10, 170).
Sophomores — Lane Golkosky (5-5, 125); Robbie Labuda (6-1, 170); William Shipley (5-5, 130); Sean Cain (5-6, 140); Casey Shaffer (5-11, 195); Jacob Baker (5-9, 185); Jacob Proctor-Kraus (6-0, 225); William Eicher (5-11, 215); Arron Helman (5-11, 265).
Freshmen — Aiden Shimmell (5-11, 145); Brady Poole (5-6, 125); Jackson Hutter (6-0, 165); Dante Giallonardo (6-0, 165); Ethan Benteler (5-10, 130); Jonny Eicher (5-8, 140); Camden Moore (5-9, 155); Devin Kuhns (5-10, 170); Cole Patterson (5-7, 205); Douglas Hamm (5-6, 185); Tucker Miller (5-6, 155); Kolby Hudec (5-10, 220); Cody Shaffer (5-10, 225); Donovan Kalemba (6-0, 200); Austin Phillippi (5-9, 180); Luke Nicotera (5-10, 135).
