Following a Week Seven loss against Elizabeth Forward last season, the outlook was bleak for Mount Pleasant Area. The Vikings were just 2-4 in conference play, and with two games remaining, they needed to win out and get plenty of help to have a chance for the playoffs.
The Vikings did their part, claiming an impressive win against Freeport Area, and following up with a victory against winless Uniontown Area. The rest of the dominos fell exactly as needed, as the Vikings leapfrogged both Deer Lakes and Freeport Area in the standings, and held a tiebreaker over Burrell to claim the fourth and final playoff bid from the WPIAL Class 3A Big East Conference.
While the Vikings ran into juggernaut Central Valley in the playoffs, just qualifying for postseason play for the first time since 2016 was a significant accomplishment for the program.
“Making the playoff was huge for us. That season before when we were so down, that’s just not where we want to be,” said Mount Pleasant Area head coach Jason Fazekas, who is entering his fourth year. “I felt like we took a big step.”
For a team that was a perennial playoff team for decades, last year could represent a return to prominence. To maintain that success, however, the Vikings must replace one of the best players in recent memory.
Jake Johnson compiled more than 1,100 yards rushing and 400 more receiving, while scoring 18 touchdowns last season. Those numbers are even more impressive considering that Johnson was primarily a receiver in 2018, when he produced more than 900 yards receiving and 13 scores.
“When we talk about losing 20 touchdowns a year, it’s really going to take everybody to kind of fill that gap,” Fazekas said of Johnson, who will play basketball at St. Vincent College.
Johnson is not the only key contributor who moved on, though, as running back Nick Loughner accumulated more than 500 yards on the ground and six touchdowns, and posted a higher yards-per-carry average than Johnson. Additionally, tight end and inside linebacker Jake Fazekas, the son of the head coach, also will be missed, as he’s now playing at Westminster College.
Although QB Asher O’Conner returns, the senior signal caller will likely have as much of a role on the ground as through the air in the Vikings’ run-heavy offense.
Senior Pete Billey, a bruising 6-foot-3 and 240 pounds back, should easily surpass his 472 rushing yards from 2019, when he was limited by an early season injury.
“I got to get the ball in that kid’s hands,” Fazekas revealed.
Furthermore, junior Aaron Alakson should take on a prominent role in the winged-T, as he’s projected to replace Johnson as the tailback in the formation, and he’s been lauded for his vision.
The Vikings have a chance to be stout in the trenches in 2020, as they return senior linemen John Majercak, Jacob Laychak, and Ian Fasano. Fasano especially proved to be disruptive defensively, as the nose guard earned recognition for the conference’s defensive lineman of the year in 2019.
Conference realignment will bring several new opponents for the Vikings this year, especially from the “South” as South Allegheny, South Park, and Southmoreland all are new to the conference slate, as is Brownsville. Elizabeth Forward and Yough remain, but county matchups against Derry Area and Burrell, as well as nearby Uniontown Area, are off the ledger in 2020.
“I think it’s going to be a quality conference from the top to the bottom,” Fazekas said. “Our preparation is going to be key getting ready for some of these teams.”
While qualifying for the playoffs was a big boost for the Vikings, it also showed Fazekas and the players exactly how much work is required to reach the postseason.
“Last year really reminds you of just how hard it is and what it takes to get into that part of the season,” he said.
“We want to be competitive for section titles. We want to be competitive for playoffs. That’s kind of where we’re setting our eyes at,” Fazekas said. “Setting those goals, working hard, coming together as a team to get to them … that becomes the real challenging part.”
MOUNT PLEASANT AREA
VIKINGS
WPIAL Class 3A, Section 3
Head coach: Jason Fazekas
Sept. 11 – vs. South Allegheny
Sept. 18 – vs. Greater Latrobe
Sept. 25 – at Southmoreland
Oct. 2 – vs. Yough
Oct. 9 – at Brownsville Area
Oct. 16 – vs. Elizabeth Forward
Oct. 23 – at South Park
(All games 7 p.m. unless noted)
