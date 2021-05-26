Unity Township’s zoning hearing board on Tuesday approved a resident’s variance request to construct a garage but required more information before granting permission for another.
The board approved Jeffrey Smail’s request to build a garage on his 10-acre property along Bell Memorial Church Road, where he is also currently constructing a house.
Under the township’s zoning ordinance, the maximum square footage of a single-family private garage in an R-1 district is 1,400 square feet.
Smail said the proposed garage would not exceed 2,000 square feet, but given the home’s attached garage, he is asking for an additional 1,600 square feet of relief.
He’s seeking a variance because maintaining 10 acres “is going to be rather hard to maintain with just having the allowable garage space” at the house he’s building. The proposed garage — which meets all setback requirements — would store lawn mowing and snow plowing equipment, Smail said. The garage’s design would match the 4,800-square-foot home’s stone-and-siding design. Smail said the garage would not be taller than the house he is constructing.
Township zoning officer Harry Hosack said the township is not opposed to Smail’s plans.
Also during Tuesday’s meeting, Joseph Forehan requested a variance to construct a seven-car, 48-by-32-square-foot garage at 1533 Fifth Ave. in an R-3 zone.
However, the board asked that Forehan reappear before the board at its June meeting bringing with him additional information since it was unclear whether the proposed garage meets setback requirements with regard to Sanford Street.
During citizens’ comment, Jim Hill expressed concern with sanitation for the 20 chickens that a couple is raising next to his home along Range Street.
Last month, the zoning hearing board denied Kristin and Jeff Kuhns a variance that would allow them to continue raising backyard chickens. Solicitor David DeRose said the Kuhnses have until May 28 to appeal the decision.
Officials recommended that Hill take this issue to the township’s supervisors if the couple chooses not to appeal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.