Unity Township American Legion Post 982 is hosting its first Rocket Comedy Club Show on Saturday, Sept. 25. The show will feature three comedians from the Steel City Comedy Tour which brings in regional and national acts.
This show will benefit the American Legion Housing for Homeless Veterans Corp. as well as other Post 982 veteran charities.
The night starts with a cocktail/ dinner hour from 7 to 8 p.m. with a full menu from the Legion kitchen available for purchase. The show kicks off at 8 p.m. and runs through 9:30 p.m.
Tickets are on sale at Post 982 for $15 per person, which includes complimentary draft beer and a chance at a $100 drawing after the show. For ticket information, see the Post Facebook page (Pipetown Legion) or call 724-423-9284 or Ron McCracken at 412-600-4048.
