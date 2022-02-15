Greensburg, PA— Local members of the community will be hosting a Black History and Heart Month event called “Do You Know” on Saturday February 19, 2022 at New Creation Family Worship Center, 119 Westmoreland Ave, Greensburg Pa.
Organizer Ronel Baccus said about her work, “We must come together to recognize black history, health screening and honor black leaders in the community. I’m excited to do this work to help my community. All members of the community are welcome to be a part of this event!”
Many organizations and leaders will be participating in the event including the children will be doing black history. There is recognition for black community leaders. There will also be an opportunity for community members to receive their vaccine from the UPMC. In addition, there will be food available, entertainment, and they will be accepting donations of diapers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.