Since our inception in 1774 this 60-acre site has been and is the final resting place of local residents and veterans of all faiths as well as every war and conflict since the Revolution.
We invite you to take a drive or walk through our historic greenspace and witness for yourself the local history of our forefathers and breathtaking views of the Chestnut Ridge and Laurel Mountains.
At Unity, memorial and monument areas are available.
Our Columbarium Area offers a respectful affordable resting place for cremations. Each columbarium niche can accommodate two cinerary urns.
All services include perpetual care. All major credit cards are accepted.
Unity Cemetery Association, 114 Chapel Lane, Latrobe, PA 15650. Lee Stewart, Superintendent. 724-539-3011. Visit us on Facebook at Unity Cemetery Association, or our website www.unitycemetery.com.
Preserving the Past, Attending to the Present, Preparing for the Future. We welcome all faiths. We are a non-profit organization.
