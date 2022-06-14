Father’s Day is a day many families look forward to. Though its history might not go back as far as many religious or government-designated holidays, Father’s Day is rife with tradition in many households.
Father’s Day is celebrated on the third Sunday in June in both the United States and Canada and also in the United Kingdom. While Father’s Day might trace its origins to the United States, the holiday is celebrated across the globe, including in Argentina, Greece, India, Singapore, and New Zealand.
Fathers often receive gifts from their spouses and children on Father’s Day. What to give the dad who seemingly has it all leaves many people scratching their heads in the weeks preceding Father’s Day. People who find themselves in such situations can think outside the box and look for ways to honor their fathers this year. The following are some unique ways to honor Dad this Father’s Day.
Travel
Dad may be pleasantly surprised by a stroll down Memory Lane. Plan a day trip or weekend excursion to Dad’s hometown, visiting all his old haunts, including the house he grew up in, and allow him to serve as tour guide. This can be a great way for Dad to share stories and for his family to learn a little more about the old man. Other great places to visit include Dad’s college campus or his ancestral homeland.
Highlight reel
In the months preceding Father’s Day, do some covert digging through family photo albums to create a “This Is Your Life” highlight reel for Dad. Go back as far as possible, even looking through Dad’s baby photos if you can find them. This might require a collaborative effort, requiring the whole family to work together, but that can make for an enjoyable way for families to spend time together and see how Dad became the man he is today. Present the finished product at a family dinner on Father’s Day.
Make a list
Another unique way to honor Dad is to compile a list of the many ways you are and will always be grateful for having him as a father. Adults honoring their fathers can cite specific examples they recall from childhood and young adulthood when Dad went above and beyond or served as a sounding board or shoulder to cry on. This is a great way to honor Dad and let him know all those sacrifices and special moments are still appreciated and will never be forgotten.
Father’s Day is a chance to honor Dad, and the way you choose to do so can be as unique as the man himself.
