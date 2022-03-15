The following local union meetings are scheduled to take place within the month of March:
Local Union 1537 United Steelworkers and its units will hold their monthly meetings Thursday, March 17, at Huber Hall, Latrobe. Unit 1551 will hold its meeting at 4 p.m.; the union meeting will commence at 4:30 p.m. All members and retirees are invited to attend.
Local Union 1537-01, 1537-02, 1537-03, 1537-06 United Steelworkers Retirees Club will hold their monthly meetings Friday, March 18, at Sharky’s Café at 1 p.m. All Amalgamated Local 1537 Retirees are welcome to come.
