Seniors — Nick Detore (6-0, 165); Paul Koontz (5-10, 185); Isaiah Ward (5-10, 215); Codee Hafer (5-9, 190); Matt McDowell (5-10, 180); Tristan Seager (6-3, 160); Pryce Donovan (5-9, 195); Hunter Wack (6-3, 195); Elijah Ward (5-10, 235); Cain Latta (6-4, 225); Elijah Penich (6-1, 210); Dakota Beeman (6-5, 220); Mike Kelly (5-8, 195); Amari Graham (5-11, 150).
Juniors — Chance White (5-11, 170); Zack Revoir (5-10, 155); Eric Catone (6-0, 190); Carter Short (6-5, 300); Brayden Mickinac (5-9, 200); Jacob Court (5-10, 220); Dylan Rhodes (6-0, 225); Noah Cymmerman (5-9, 260); Carson Chamberlain (5-9, 203); Greg Smith (5-9, 240).
Sophomores — Nate Gray (5-9, 205); Jordan Flack (5-9, 155); Dom Patrick (5-11, 198); Donovan Titus (5-8, 220).
Freshmen — Mason Beeman (6-1, 215); Devin Whitney (5-9, 160); Ahmad Ward (5-8, 170); Nate Barkley (5-8, 170); Maddox Bush (6-4, 230).
