New Derry Area football coach Vince Skillings insists the Trojans aren’t rebuilding.
They’re not regrouping either.
Skillings expects the Trojans to continue to build on the success that was shaped by former head coach Tim Sweeney, who led Derry Area to the WPIAL Class 3A championship game in 2018.
“We’re pretty senior heavy, and that’s good because the younger guys can hopefully feed off that winning attitude, and that work ethic a lot of those seniors bring with them, and that’s crucial to any team’s success,” Skillings said. “We want to continue what has already been established.”
Sweeney, a 1985 Derry Area graduate, went 49-18 in six seasons at his alma mater. His Trojans qualified for the playoffs during each of the last four seasons, including three trips to the semifinals and one appearance in the WPIAL Class 3A championship game.
Sweeney was hired as Baldwin High School’s football coach in April, primarily making the move because of family reasons. That opened the door for Skillings, a 1977 Derry Area graduate, to take over at his alma mater in June. Skillings was a former Trojans’ standout in the 1970s, who also played at Ohio State and with three teams in the National Football League.
He expects to impart that wisdom to the current Trojans.
“I might be out of the game for almost 50 years, but when it’s game time, that switch goes on and I start zoning in, and that’s where I’m at right now,” Skillings said. “I’m excited to go, and so is the coaching staff. The players are ready, too.”
The Trojans have 35 players on their roster, and Skillings was pleased with consistent summer participation and workouts, noting many entered in shape and ready to go.
“We were really pleased,” Skillings said. “We were able to get a lot of teaching in as far as installing our offense and defense. We had a lot of quality time this summer and it went well, I thought.”
Skillings said he hasn’t named a starting quarterback, adding that two-year starter Paul Koontz, Matt McDowell, Nick Detore and Zack Revoir are all in the mix. Koontz threw for 658 yards with eight touchdowns and nine interceptions during his second season as starting quarterback last year. He helped guide the Trojans to the WPIAL Class 3A championship game as a sophomore and followed it up with a trip to the semifinals last season.
“Paul has been very helpful. He’s like a coach on the field,” Skillings said. “He’s able to tell every player what his responsibility is and what they need to do.”
The Trojans will have to replace All-State running back Justin Huss, who finished his senior season with 2,014 yards rushing and 32 total touchdowns. Along the way, Huss broke the Trojans’ single-game rushing record in consecutive weeks, a mark that previously stood for 59 years.
Skillings said McDowell, Pryce Donovan, Eric Catone, Mason Beeman and Amari Graham are among those in line to take over for Huss. McDowell and Donovan combined to rush for nearly 400 yards last season, while Mike Kelly also ran for more than 200 yards. Donovan led the Trojans in their playoff loss against Central Valley, in addition to games against North Catholic and Mount Pleasant Area.
Skillings added that the Trojans plan to continue to focus on the run this season.
“We’ll keep you honest with the pass, but we’re not going to do anything new offensively,” Skillings said. “We’re still going to do what we do. Ground and pound. We’ll spread it out if we have to, but it’s not going to be anything too exotic. It’s going to be Derry football.”
Skillings called the Trojans’ offensive line the heart and soul of the team.
Leaders in the trenches include Cain Latta, Noah Cymmerman, Dylan Rhoades, Dakota Beeman, Elijah Penich and Brayden Mickinac among others.
“That’s where we’re the deepest,” Skillings said. “We have a lot of linemen and those guys have been very good.”
Skillings added there is plenty of youth and depth behind the starters, as Leo Filler, Dom Patrick, Carson Chamberlain, Maddox Bush, Carter Short, Jake Court and Greg Smith are part of the youth movement.
“If we’re going to do anything, we have to keep our line healthy and hope the light bulb will come on quickly for the younger guys, so that in the case of any injury, we’re not going to lose anything,” Skillings said. “Those guys know what they’re doing and the young guys are a step slower than the starters at the moment.”
Skillings is also impressed with the Trojans’ wide receiver corps, which includes Amari Graham, Jordan Flack, Hunter Wack and Tristan Seager. McDowell finished with more than 200 yards receiving last season, while Graham helped the Trojans to a big win against South Park.
The Trojans also feature Codee Hafer and Sam Jones, who has impressed Skillings during training camp.
“My goodness, he’s 6-foot-4 and he’s a very good athlete,” Skillings said of Jones. “He’s made some spectacular catches during some of our team scrimmages. He has so much promise.”
McDowell and Graham are the Trojans’ cornerbacks, in addition to Flack. Jones is also a defensive back, in addition to Seager and Chance White. Koontz is a safety with the Trojans, along with Donovan, Detore and Devin Whitney.
Isaiah Ward is a Trojans’ linebacker, along with Catone, Mickinac, Nate Barkley, Mason Beeman and Ahmad Ward. Latta, Wack and Dakota Beeman will play defensive end, while Cymmerman and Penich are inside on the defensive line. Revoir is in the mix at defensive end, while Bush, Dylan Rhoades, Short, Court, Smith and Patrick are also on the line for the Trojans, who were the No. 4-ranked defense in Class 3A last season.
Skillings, a former Ohio State standout cornerback, wants his defense to play “fast and furious” this season.
“If we can beat teams in our base without having to get too exotic in our defensive scheming, we feel we’re going to have a lot of success,” Skillings said. “We’ll be doing more blitzing from different angles and different levels. We want to keep the heat on our opponents and make it as simple as possible for the players, so they can pin their ears back and do their thing defensively.”
Wack is the Trojans’ punter, while Chance White and Nate Gray are the kickers. White connected on 44 of 46 extra points last season and two field goals longer than 40 yards.
One of those extra points helped kick the Trojans to the WPIAL Class 3A semifinals last season. Skillings hopes to see the Trojans build on that success during his first year as head coach at Derry Area.
“We know we have a good team, but it’s not a deep team,” Skillings said. “For those seniors, they’re on a nice roll, and they’ve experienced success, so I want to see that continue and that they’d be rewarded for their hard work and sacrifice while building the program.”
DERRY AREA
TROJANS
WPIAL Class 3A Section 2
Head Coach: Vince Skillings
Sept. 11 – vs. North Catholic
Sept. 18 – at Deer Lakes
Sept. 25 – vs. Freeport Area
Oct. 2 – vs. Southmoreland
Oct. 9 – at Valley
Oct. 16 – vs. East Allegheny
Oct. 23 – at Burrell
(All games 7 p.m. unless noted)
