The St. Vincent men’s swimming team traveled to Mount Union for a nonconference meet to wrap up their regular season. The Bearcats fell in the match by a final score of 169-88 Saturday.
Chris Bush picked up one of the Bearcats two wins on the afternoon. Bush won the 200-yard backstroke event, swimming a time of 2:21.50, four seconds faster than Owen Zundell of Mount Union who finished in second place.
Bush also picked up a second-place finish in the 200-yard IM. Bush swam a time of 2:11.10 which was six seconds behind his teammate Kris Smith who won the event for the Bearcats, swimming a time of 2:05.21.
The Bearcats third win of the afternoon came in the 400-yard freestyle relay. The quartet of Alex Leskovansky, Hayden Klein, Colin Spehar, and Nicholas Jackman won the 400-freestyle, swimming a time of 3:29.33.
The Bearcats also had the second-place relay team in the 400-freestyle as well. The quartet of Noah Schollaert, James Clark, Robert Harrington, and Anton Seifert swam a time o 3:46.33 to finish in second place.
The quartet of Jacob Dzurica, Smith, Spehar, and Leskovansky recorded a second-place finish in the 200-yard medley relay. The four swimmers swam a combined time 1:39.05, less than a second behind the winning relay team from Mount Union.
Dzurica also picked up an individual second-place finish in the 100-yard backstroke. Dzurica swam a time of 53.70, just over a second behind Jacob Hathaway of Mount Union who finished in first place in the event.
The Bearcats will enjoy a little over a week’s break before they return to action for the President’s Athletic Conference Championships. The PAC Championships are a four-day long event that will take place between Feb. 15 and Feb. 18.
Women’s swimming
The St. Vincent women’s swimming team traveled to Alliance, Ohio, to take on Mount Union in a non-conference meet to conclude the regular season. The Bearcats fell in the meet by a score of 153-109 Saturday.
The Bearcats won their first event of the day in the 100-yard backstroke. Lauren Connors brought home the win for St. Vincent in the event as she swam a time of 1:01.62. Connors also won the 200-yard IM event, swimming a time of 2:19.95, five seconds ahead of Charlotte Cohagan of Mount Union who finished in second place.
Along with her win in the 100-backstroke and 200-yard IM, Connors recorded a second-place finish in the 200-yard backstroke. In the 200-backstroke she swam a time of 2:18.37, finishing just behind Lexi Schuller of Mount Union.
Sara Basala also recorded an individual win for St. Vincent as she won the 100-yard breaststroke. Basala swam a time of 1:11.89, which was just under one-second ahead of her teammate Maddy Cassidy.
Basala also recorded a second-place finish in the 200-yard breaststroke. She swam a time of 2:39.84, just over one second behind her teammate Emma Martz, who won the event, swimming a time of 2:38.86.
Abby Leskovansky won the 50-yard freestyle event for the Bearcats. Leskovansky swam a time of 25.59, one tenth of a second ahead of her teammate Erica Steele, who finished in second place in the event.
Steele also finished in second place in the 200-yard freestyle event, swimming a time of 2:03.19, just behind Abby Calaway of Mount Union who finished in first place. She also finished in second place in the 100-yard freestyle, swimming a time of 55.47, just over one second behind Calaway once again.
Sarah Alexander had a second-place finish in the meet as well. Alexander finished in second in the 1000-yard freestyle event. She swam a time of 11:37.65 to finish just behind Emma Kreber of Mount Union who finished in first place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.