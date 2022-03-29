Verostko Center of Arts will be showcasing the work of seven graduating seniors from St. Vincent College with the opening reception on Thursday, March 31, from 6-8 p.m. The exhibit will show the work of art education majors Alexis Chittum (Audubon, New York) and Lauren Hartner (North Huntingdon) as well as studio art majors Andrew Deaton (Tampa, Florida), Robert Kollar (Latrobe), Maddy Montefour (Mechanicsburg), Clair Sirofchuck (Ligonier), and Matis Stephens (Greensburg).
Working across media, this cohort of seniors offers us a meaningful glimpse into the concerns of young artists coming of age during a pandemic. Through their bodies of work, the students explore the complexities of human emotion, identity, as well as the hopes and anxieties of what lies ahead,” noted Andrew Julo, director of the Verostko Center of Arts, according to a press release.
This year’s exhibition will run along with the college’s Spring Celebration of Arts. Tickets or reservations are not required for any of the college’s Spring Celebration of Arts. This exhibit will run through April 29, with the center being open to the public on Wednesdays from 1-4 p.m., Thursdays 1-7 p.m., and Fridays 1-4 p.m. Those interested in making an appointment outside of the available hours can send an email to verostkocenter@stvincent.edu.
