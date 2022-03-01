Three St. Vincent College student-athletes have been recognized with weekly honors from the Presidents’ Athletic Conference.
Joey Smith has been named the PAC’s Women’s Lacrosse Offensive Player of the Week, while teammates Alec Richard and RJ Kenna have been named the PAC Men’s Lacrosse Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week, respectively.
Smith (Kent Island, Md./The Gunston School) was recognized after leading the Bearcats to a rousing 26-5 win at La Roche on Feb. 20.
The SVC junior recorded a game-high 10 points, on five goals and five assists, with her five goals coming on just five shots.
It was the highest single-game offensive output for an SVC player since Smith’s 11-point performance in a 2020 win over Muskingum.
Along with her offensive performance, Smith also added three caused turnovers and collected two ground balls in the victory over La Roche.
Richard (Palmyra, Pa./Palmyra) totaled seven points on two goals and two assists to help Saint Vincent begin its season with a pair of road wins last week. In Wednesday’s 15-4 season-opening victory at Juniata, Richard scored two goals with one assist.
Three days later, in SVC’s comeback win at Mount Union, he tallied a four-point day with three goals and one assist, along with five ground balls.
Richard scored the game’s first goal in the win before adding an important insurance tally midway through the third that gave the Bearcats a 6-4 lead en route to the 7-5 win.
Kenna (Manassa, Va./Gonzaga College HS) caused nine turnovers and gathered nine ground balls during SVC’s 2-0 week, helping lead a Bearcat defense that allowed a total of just nine goals.
In the win at Juniata, Kenna recorded six caused turnovers and collected four ground balls, before causing four turnovers and gathering five ground balls in Saturday’s win at Mount Union.
Smith and the SVC women will be back in action on March 9, with a 6 p.m. game at the College of Wooster.
Richard, Kenna and the Bearcat men will welcome McDaniel College to UPMC Field on March 5, beginning at 11 a.m.
