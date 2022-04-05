Peter Stephans, chairman and chief executive office of Trigon Holding Inc; president and trustee of The Rossin Foundation; and chairman and trustee of The Stephans Family Foundation, will deliver the principal address at St. Vincent College’s 126th Spring Commencement. Stephans will be presented with an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree from St. Vincent during this year’s ceremony, taking place at 11 a.m. in the Robert S. Carey Student Center Gymnasium on Saturday, May 7.
Born Sept. 17, 1942, in Budapest, Hungary, Stephans was educated at the Benedictine Archabbey School of Pannonhalma. He then fled from Hungary on horseback during the communist rule, crossing over into Germany and arriving at the Benedictine Abbey at Metten, home monastery to Saint Vincent College founder Boniface Wimmer.
After moving to the United States, Stephans attended the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology, where he obtained his B.S.E.E. Degree in 1968 followed by a M.S.E.E. Degree in 1969.
Beginning in 1968, he served IBM Corporation for eight years; first, as an associate engineer, eventually attaining the position of manufacturing manager for one of the company’s divisions in New York State. In 1976, he joined Dynamet Incorporated, headquartered in Washington, Pennsylvania, as technical director. Founded in 1967, Dynamet is a manufacturer of titanium and special alloy products for the aerospace and medical implant industries.
Stephans was appointed vice president and technical director in October 1977 and continued to advance to the position of executive vice president in October 1982. He was named president of Dynamet Incorporated in October 1987.
On Feb. 28, 1997, Carpenter Technology Corporation acquired Dynamet Incorporated. Following the merger, Carpenter sold the Forged Products Division, established in 1981, to Stephans, who served as president and chief operating officer of Dynamet until the acquisition. At that time, Trigon Incorporated was established as the parent company for two operating divisions: FPD Company (formerly the Forged Products Division), the manufacturing division, and StelKast Company, the orthopedic implant design and marketing division he established in 1992. Effective Jan. 1, 2006, Trigon was reorganized to form Trigon Holding Inc. as the parent with two subsidiaries: Trigon Incorporated/FPD Company and StelKast Inc. On May 14, 2019, StelKast Inc. was acquired by Globus Medical Inc.
Stephans served on the board of directors of Carpenter Technology Corporation for 13 years, from 2003 to 2016. He is a former chair of the student affairs committee at Washington and Jefferson College, a former chair of the World Affairs Council of Pittsburgh and a former chair of both the house and new members committees of St. Clair Country Club. He served as a business council member of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland as well as a board member of its Pittsburgh Branch. He also served on the board of Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera and most recently on the Dean’s Advisory Council for The Rossin School of Engineering and Applied Sciences at Lehigh University.
Full information on Saint Vincent College’s Spring Commencement can be found at https://www.stvincent.edu/community-events/commencement.html.
