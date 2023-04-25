The Stuart Funeral Homes are comprised of the Kenneth A. Stuart Funeral Home, New Florence and the Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, Armagh. Founded in 1960 and 1997 respectively, our mission has remained the same: we are here to honor the life of your loved ones in all we do. Through these undoubtably difficult days, we will help you through pre-arrangements and the arrangements for the loss of your loved one to make sure that their life is remembered and celebrated in a respective setting. Here at Stuart Funeral Homes, we embrace the importance of uniqueness and the richness of each person’s life and assist you with the remembrance of that. Our staff will assist you in finding comfort in the process.
The Stuart Funeral Homes respects the individuality of each person and the family’s preferences, beliefs, wishes, and resources. We offer thoughtful arrangements, customized to your unique needs. We provide a full range of funeral and memorial services backed by a rich local history of quality and care. You may opt to have a traditional religious or military service, or as more and more people are doing, you can choose to have a non-traditional ‘life celebration’. The Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home in Armagh has an occupancy capacity of over 300 people, with one large main chapel measuring over 2000 square feet and a second slightly smaller area for families to meet in, plus separate areas for the families to sit and relax and converse with other family members and friends. The Kenneth A. Stuart Funeral Home in New Florence can offer the convenience of 3 visitation rooms, the largest being just under 1,200 square feet. With a capacity of 150, we can handle a large number of family and friends.
Planning a funeral can seem overwhelming, but we can help you navigate decisions regarding the location of the funeral, selecting a casket or urn, as well as who the pallbearers should be and who will be officiating the service. We can walk you through the process of a burial service, as well as cremation services. Our website has detailed information regarding each of these choices, as well as common FAQ’s to help you understand the process. Many people can feel lost during this time, and we strive to help you settle those unnerving feelings. You can find several helpful resources on our webpage to help you understand what to do when death occurs, and numerous grief resources. From understanding bereavement to helping others who are going through a loss to figuring out death certificates, we aim to provide you with the support you need.
Many people plan for life events such as weddings and vacations well in advance, but many people do not plan for something that is certain to happen, their funeral. We are here to guide you through those tough choices now, so you can relieve the burden on your loved ones in an already emotional time. Advantages to pre-arranging your funeral include ensuring your funeral is carried out according to your wishes and eliminating the task of second-guessing what you would have wanted. Not to mention, between 70 and 75 decisions are made within the first 24-48 hours of death. It’s difficult to think rationally while making so many decisions within days of losing someone, but pre-planning gives yourself, family and friends peace of mind, and it gives your loved ones direction of your wants and desires. It’s easy. Anyone can do it, and you can change your mind at any time. We are here to ensure your wishes are met.
Visit our website at www.thestuartfuneralhomes.com to learn more, or give us a call at 724-235-2211 (New Florence) or 814-446-6699 (Armagh).
