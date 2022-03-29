On Thursday, March 31, St. Vincent College’s Herbert W. Boyer School of Natural Sciences, Mathematics and Computing will welcome Dr. Alexander Diaz-Lopez for a presentation on the history of cryptography as a part of its ongoing lecture series Forward: A Boyer School Lecture Series. This series is in an effort to celebrate the school’s diversity and to remember the work of Archabbot Boniface Wimmer, OSB, the Saint Vincent College founder.
Dr. Diaz-Lopez’s address looks to dive into the history of cryptography as well as the future of encryption as various different methods are constantly being developed. Dr. Diaz-Lopez, now a professor at Villanova University, began his career in the field by obtaining his Bachelor’s of Science at the University of Puerto Rico at Mayaguez, then later receiving his Master of Science and Ph.D. degrees in mathematics at the University of Notre Dame. In his professional career, Dr. Diaz-Lopez has helped develop several different programs, such as Math SWAGGER, that help to give students a more in-depth understandings of mathematics, as well as prepare them for post-undergraduate education. In 2021, Dr. Diaz-Lopez was awarded that year’s Mathematical Association of America’s Henry L. Alder Award for Distinguished Teaching.
The event will be taking place at 7 p.m. in the Luparello Lecture Hall in the Dupree Science Pavilion. Those interested in more information on Dr. Diaz-Lopez’s presentation or the Forward series can contact the office of Dr. Stephen Jodis, dean of Herbert W. Boyer School of Natural Sciences, Mathematics and Computing at 724-805-2631.
