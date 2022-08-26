The St. Vincent College men’s cross-country program was selected as the favorite this fall in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference, according to the league’s annual preseason coaches’ poll. The results of this year’s poll, voted on by the conference’s 11 head coaches, were announced along with the PAC’s Runners to Watch List Thursday afternoon.
St. Vincent, led by first-year head coach Kevin Wanichko, secured six of 11 first-place votes and 103 total points to top this year’s coaches’ poll. Wanichko has served as the head coach of the women’s program since 2016. He replaces Dr. Andrew Herr, who announced his resignation as head coach of the men’s program earlier this year. Herr guided the St. Vincent men to eight PAC championships, including a seven-year run between 2010 and 2016. Herr was named the league’s coach of the year seven times.
Last fall St. Vincent turned in a runner-up finish at the PAC Championships, posting 46 points with its five scoring runners finishing among the top 13 finishers in the nine-team, 99-runner field. St. Vincent registered a seventh-place team finish at last year’s Division III Mid-Atlantic Regional Championships.
Allegheny College and sixth-year head coach Ben Mourer earned three first-place votes and 93 total points in the poll to finish second. Allegheny was the runner-up at last year’s North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) Championships, scoring 71 points in the nine-team, 103-runner field.
Allegheny announced its return to the PAC on Aug.23, 2021, after a 38-year run as a founding member of the North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC). Allegheny was a PAC member from 1958 through the spring of 1984 and reentered the PAC as its 11th full-time member on July 1, 2022.
Allegheny won the 1979 PAC title, edging former league member Case Western Reserve University by two points (53-55).
Franciscan University and 21st-year head coach Dr. Dan Kuebler were third in this year’s poll, claiming one first-place vote and 91 total points. Franciscan won its second-straight PAC team title last season, finishing with 16 points. It was the lowest total of a PAC team champion since Grove City College (15) on Oct. 30, 2004. Franciscan placed its five scoring runners in the top six finishers last fall. Franciscan posted a sixth-place team finish at last season’s Division III Great Lakes Regional Championships.
Washington & Jefferson College and fifth-year head coach Derek Workman were fourth in the poll, securing one first-place vote and 89 total points. W&J was fourth at last year’s PAC Championships. W&J claimed its first-ever men’s cross-country title in 2018.
Grove City College, winners of a PAC-best 21 conference titles, was fifth in the preseason poll with 79 points. Geneva College finished sixth (63) and was followed by Waynesburg University in seventh (58), Chatham University in eighth (40), Westminster College in ninth (39), Thiel College in 10th (34) and Bethany College in 11th (26).
