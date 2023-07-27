Every player on every team around the NFL will probably tell you that a successful season would be winning the Super Bowl. In reality there are few teams where the expectations of success are so high that not winning the Super Bowl is an actual disappointment.
The Pittsburgh Steelers hold themselves to a high standard and that is not a secret. Last season saw the team deal with questions and circumstances that they had not experienced in quite some time. Having someone not named Ben Roethlisberger being the starting quarterback was a situation that some fans had never even experienced in their lifetimes.
Still though the Steelers of last year were able to rise to that occasion. The questions about who would be the successor to Ben Roethlisberger were answered, and in a league where the quarterback position means so much, answering that is enough to constitute a successful season.
Anything else was just icing on the cake, and there was a solid amount of icing. While trying to answer questions about the quarterback position the Steelers managed to claw their way back to a winning record, establish then rookie wide receiver as a NFL level weapon, and witness a breakout season by edge rusher Alex Highsmith.
Despite not reaching the ultimate goal of every NFL team the Steelers of last year answered a lot of the questions that are necessary on the long road to becoming a champion. In doing so last season could be characterized as a success.
This season, with those questions already answered, the definition of success becomes much harder to describe.
The common phrase that Rome wasn’t built in a day applies to football. It takes time for young players to adjust and learn how to win in the NFL, to some degree the 2022 Steelers accomplished some of that.
If the Steelers fall below the level that they showed last year that is an easy indicator that the level of success isn’t where it should be, but what level of improvement is enough to call the 2023 season successful? Is it returning to the playoffs? Winning the AFC North? Advancing in the playoffs? Or is missing the playoffs but seeing substantial growth in the young talent enough to be satisfied with as the next step to building Rome?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.