The Steelers defense was the winner on a wet Saturday practice in Latrobe. Their victories started early as it was announced that former Steelers James Harrison and Aaron Smith would be joining the Steelers Hall of Honor this fall.

Also joining them this year will be offensive linemen Gerry Mullins and Ray Mansfield. Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin gave a special shoutout to Aaron Smith who was at St. Vincent for the announcement. “He’s been the standard bearer,” Tomlin said of Smith before finishing by saying that Smith is “Cam Heyward’s professional father,” with a big grin.

