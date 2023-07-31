The Steelers defense was the winner on a wet Saturday practice in Latrobe. Their victories started early as it was announced that former Steelers James Harrison and Aaron Smith would be joining the Steelers Hall of Honor this fall.
Also joining them this year will be offensive linemen Gerry Mullins and Ray Mansfield. Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin gave a special shoutout to Aaron Smith who was at St. Vincent for the announcement. “He’s been the standard bearer,” Tomlin said of Smith before finishing by saying that Smith is “Cam Heyward’s professional father,” with a big grin.
Once practice got underway the defense continued to show up. Several bad snaps threw off timing in a team period, allowing the defensive line to close in around Kenny Pickett for “would-be” sacks.
In a different period, Cameron Heyward got his hands up and batted down a pass, his second of the day. Damontae Kazee managed to pick off a pass that bounced off the target’s hands and went right to him, and there were a couple near-misses by other defensive backs throughout the day.
The Steelers offense had a bounce-back performance Sunday after a rough Saturday practice. The starting offense put together a solid start in its first team session, putting together a 3-1 lead in the “Seven Shots” period before the backup defense rebounded to secure them the win. Pickett found George Pickens twice for scores to get the offense going.
With veteran offensive lineman Isaac Suemalo getting a veteran’s day off, guards Kevin Dotson and Nate Herbig were given bigger roles. Similarly Chukwuma Okorafor was minimized to showcase some versatility amongst the tackles, namely elevating Broderick Jones to a larger role for the day.
Several other veterans were given lighter roles, including Mitch Trubisky, Cameron Heyward and T.J. Watt. That paved the way for Mason Rudolph and Tanner Morgan to become more involved in the offense, and for guys like Nick Herbig and DeMarvin Leal on the defensive side of things.
Even with some new looks along the offensive line the first team offense was able to get things going. Later in the day the Pickett to Pickens connection remained hot as they connected on a deep ball over the head of rookie cornerback Corey Trice Jr. Pickett seemed to be in tune with his receivers Sunday, working the ball well in team drills and in 7-on-7.
Some of the Steelers’ more electric offensive weapons showed off their speed throughout the day. Running back Anthony McFarland Jr. has stood out at camp through this point and receiver Calvin Austin III has looked as quick as advertised. The real test for those guys begins this week when the team will begin more contact work.
For Mason Rudolph, it was a day to forget. The Oklahoma State product threw a pair of interceptions, bringing his camp total up to three. There were some solid throws from the quarterback, but they will certainly be outweighed by the costly interceptions.
With Trubisky taking the day off and Rudolph working with the second string a window was left open for undrafted rookie Tanner Morgan to get some work. While Morgan didn’t turn the ball over like Rudolph, he looked like a quarterback who was taking their first real reps of training camp.
While there were some key defensive pieces getting the day off, the eyes were on someone making their Steelers debut. Linebacker Kwon Alexander was on the field for the first time since signing with the Steelers on Saturday. Alexander seemed to pick up the defense with incredible speed as he was able to make it out onto the field for a few reps in team sessions toward the end of practice. Early in the day he was working closely with linebacker coach Aaron Curry.
Speaking with the media after his first practice as a member of the Steelers, Alexander seemed excited for the opportunity, “I really came here because of the defense.” he said. “It’s hard-nosed football. Hit hard, run, get the ball. That’s the type of guy I am,” Alexander said of his fit within the team.
Tomlin mainly was excited about the prospect of adding another layer of competition to that position group, “I think competition is an awesome thing. We don’t have any preconceived notions about a role, we’ve got some very capable guys at that position. We’ll put them in an environment like this and let them sort themselves out.”
While Tomlin was slow to credit Broderick Jones on his play Sunday, wanting to see the rookie’s play in pads first, he did offer up some praise for fellow rookie Joey Porter Jr., “He’s ready and able. I like his attitude, I like his preparation,” said Tomlin of the young corner.
Now the Steelers will get a day off to rest and evaluate prior to putting on the pads on Tuesday.
Notes
After having some issues with the heat Friday, Diontae Johnson and Connor Heyward were back on the field with no visible limitations throughout the weekend.
Rookie fullback Monte Pottebaum was placed on the retirement list, indicating that his football career is over. Prior to Sunday, Pottebaum had participated in all training camp practices.
After leaving the Saturday practice early DeMarvin Leal was a full participant on Sunday. Safety Damontae Kazee mentioned that he views himself as “week-to-week” after appearing in a boot with an ankle injury.
Running back Alfanzo Graham was present at practice on Sunday albeit in a sling after he injured his shoulder on Saturday.
Star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick has been notably absent from practice, even though he hadn’t been a participant he was still present at practices prior to Saturday. Tomlin confirmed that Fitzpatrick is away on personal issues, and that he was excused.
