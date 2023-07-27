A strong offseason has the Steelers in place to look towards competing for championships once again, provided development amongst young key pieces continues on an upward trajectory.
That same defense that was so dominant over the last stretch of the 2022 season stayed mostly intact throughout the offseason. Leaving the Steelers are defensive backs Terrell Edmunds and Cameron Sutton who joined the Eagles and Lions respectively. In their places the Steelers have added Patrick Peterson and Keanu Neal. Alex Highsmith cashed in on his 2022 production with a new contract extension that will lock him in with the Steelers for an additional four years.
The unit that has undergone more change than any other on the defensive side of the ball is the inside linebackers. Only 2022 seventh round pick Mark Robinson returns as Devin Bush, Myles Jack and Robert Spillane have all moved on from Pittsburgh. The unit now features former Washington Commander Cole Holcomb, former Miami Dolphin Elandon Roberts and former Seahawk Tanner Muse. All of which were acquired in free agency.
On offense the team addressed positions along the offensive line, with Issac Seumalo from the Eagles, Nate Herbig from the Jets and first round draft choice Broderick Jones bringing some new blood to the unit. Additionally the Steelers traded a conditional seventh round pick to the Rams in exchange for receiver Allen Robinson II who figures to slot in behind Diontae Johnson and George Pickens.
Omar Khan and company also did some in-house work this offseason. Bringing back defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi, corner James Pierre, quarterback Mason Rudolph and tight end Zach Gentry on new contracts.
The Steelers continued to be aggressive in the first draft run by new GM Omar Khan. The Steelers took the previously mentioned Broderick Jones, a tackle from the University of Georgia, in the first round. To get him Khan had to trade up, sending a fourth round pick to move up three spots with New England. They followed that pick up by extending a Pittsburgh bloodline with their selection of Penn State product Joey Porter Jr. in the second round. With their second pick of the second round the Steelers acquired defensive lineman Keeanu Benton from the University of Wisconsin, adding a young talent to a group that needed some additional youth.
The Steelers then traded down in the third round, acquiring an extra fourth round pick to recoup the one that they sent to New England. Despite trading down, the Steelers still managed to acquire one of the most unique prospects in the draft in the form of University of Georgia tight end Darnell Washington. Washington is a massive 6’7” and possesses unique athleticism, running a 4.64 second forty yard dash at the NFL combine.
In the fourth round the Steelers went back to their strategy of extending NFL bloodlines, this time selecting Nick Herbig from the University of Wisconsin. Nick now joins his brother Nate with the Steelers. After the selection of Herbig the Steelers didn’t have another pick until the seventh and final round. There they made a final pair of selections, bringing in Purdue corner Corey Trice Jr. and University of Maryland offensive lineman Spencer Anderson.
The Steelers’ offseason is considered by most to have been a strong one. On paper, it appears that many of the new acquisitions will serve as upgrades to the roster. That talk will end soon with the players hitting the field as their play will speak for itself.Anthony DiCerbo can be reached at adicerbo@latrobebulletinnews.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.
Anthony DiCerbo can be reached at adicerbo@latrobebulletinnews.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.