The Steelers defense was the winner on a wet weekend practice in Latrobe. Their victories started early as it was announced that former Steelers James Harrison and Aaron Smith would be joining the Steelers Hall of Honor this fall.
Also joining them this year will be offensive linemen Gerry Mullins and Ray Mansfield. Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin gave a special shoutout to Aaron Smith who was at St. Vincent for the announcement, “he’s been the standard bearer,” Tomlin said of Smith before finishing by saying that Smith is “Cam Heyward’s professional father,” with a big grin.
Once practice got underway the defense continued to show up. Several bad snaps threw off timing in a team period, allowing the defensive line to close in around Kenny Pickett for “would-be” sacks.
In a different period, Cameron Heyward got his hands up and batted down a pass, his second of the day. Damontae Kazee managed to pick off a pass that bounced off the target’s hands and went right to him, and there were a couple near-misses by other defensive backs throughout the day.
The wet field didn’t make things easy for the offense, but they picked up more steam throughout the day. Former St. Louis Battlehawk Hakeem Butler made several nice catches today, using his massive frame to come up with the ball.
Tight end Zach Gentry seemed to do a good job of being right where his quarterbacks needed him to be as he caught a couple balls over the middle.
In one of the final periods of practice running back Anthony McFarland ripped off a nice run thanks to some solid blocking and good cuts.
After having some issues with the heat the previous day Diontae Johnson and Connor Heyward were back on the field with no issues.
DeMarvin Leal, who also left practice with Johnson and Heyward Friday, left practice early again today with Tomlin citing breathing problems for the second year defensive lineman.
Running back Alfanzo Graham came up favoring his shoulder after making a catch in the later half of practice, coach Tomlin also mentioned that Damontae Kazee was dealing with an ankle issue.
Star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was notably absent from practice today, even though he hadn’t been a participant he was still present at the previous sessions. Mike Tomlin confirmed that Fitzpatrick is away on personal issues, and that he was excused.
The Steelers will practice again Sunday at 1:55 p.m. before having their first off day on Monday prior to putting on the pads.
Anthony DiCerbo can be reached at adicerbo@latrobebulletinnews.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.
