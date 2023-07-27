Yesterday was a big step on the road back to football season as it was the day when the Steelers players reported to Latrobe for training camp. The first practice will be this afternoon, and is open to the public.

Steelers players pulled into the parking lots at St. Vincent with a common goal. Winning. Players were excited to get back into the swing of things and to get to hang out with their teammates.

Anthony DiCerbo can be reached at adicerbo@latrobebulletinnews.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.

