Yesterday was a big step on the road back to football season as it was the day when the Steelers players reported to Latrobe for training camp. The first practice will be this afternoon, and is open to the public.
Steelers players pulled into the parking lots at St. Vincent with a common goal. Winning. Players were excited to get back into the swing of things and to get to hang out with their teammates.
One of the first people to arrive was Steelers first round draft pick Broderick Jones. Jones explained that he actually arrived with the help of an Uber. “I still haven’t got settled in all the way yet in Pittsburgh,” Jones said, “I’ve been ubering and staying in hotels. I’m just trying to get everything in order. I knew camp was coming up, so I really wasn’t rushing anything.” he explained. The new tackle explained that he was a little surprised that he was recognized, having not yet played a game in the black and gold, and mentioning that his driver was an older gentleman, it caught him by surprise.
Fellow rookies Nick Herbig and Keeanu Benton were busy with some of their rookie duties whilst moving in. It was revealed that they were charged with handling the snack cart for the veterans. The pair of rookies from Wisconsin handled an impressive amount of snacks, from chips and popcorn to honey buns and fruit snacks it was apparent that they took their responsibility very seriously. Though, making it down the stairs was difficult, encountering a minor spill on their way into the building.
Rookie Nick Herbig looked especially happy to be in Latrobe as he was wearing a shirt showcasing him and his brother in their Steelers uniforms. Nate, his brother, was sporting something similar, wearing a shirt that read “Happy to be here” with his and Nick’s numbers listed below.
Steelers tight end and fan favorite Pat Friermuth played to the home crowd when he arrived in Latrobe. Friermuth stepped out sporting an IC Light t-shirt.
Kenny Pickett spoke about a multitude of things, including enjoying his time off, getting more control in the offense, wanting a Super Bowl ring and more. “I just want to go out there and win. So, whatever that takes, whatever those numbers look like, that’s what I’m focused on.” Pickett said. When asked whether he thought he would get more control in Matt Canada’s offense in year two Pickett said “I think I already have. I think I was a part of a good process of adding some things this offseason.” and it is easy to guess that that kind of discourse may continue well into the season.
This offseason Kenny Pickett got married and he said, “The wedding obviously was great… and spent five days in Puerto Rico then the football brain was turned back on.” Now Kenny Pickett is looking to pair that wedding ring with a Super Bowl ring, “You have no idea. I’m excited to get going.” he said when asked how badly he wanted to pair the two.
Long snapper Christian Kuntz arrived with the essentials, and that apparently included a full size massage chair. The Pittsburgh local had enough difficulty removing from his truck before punter Pressley Harvin III revealed that their room was on the third floor.
Running back Najee Harris arrived with a serious tone to camp. This past week has been a difficult one for running backs across the league as both Saquan Barkley and Josh Jacobs could not work out long term extensions with their team. The news has running backs as a whole questioning their leverage and negotiating power, and how it doesn’t quite seem to match up with what they’re being asked to do on the field.
Harris started by saying “This has nothing to do with the Steelers, Mr. Omar (Khan), Mr. Rooney or Mike Tomlin.” he went on to say about the position of running backs, “They’re choosing when to devalue the running back… If we’re not running the ball we’re blocking, if we’re not blocking we’re running a route. We’re always doing something. The only time they choose to say it’s devalued is when it’s time to pay the running back.”
On the field though, Harris is ready to get back to work. “Leaving off where we left off last year, we finished really strong and I think that was our identity. We know what our identity is now we have to move forward and keep doing it. I think we’re going to surprise a lot of people this year.”Anthony DiCerbo can be reached at adicerbo@latrobebulletinnews.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.