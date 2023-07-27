Latrobe, PA (15650)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 84F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening. Skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.