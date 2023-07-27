Offense
Updated: July 27, 2023 @ 5:45 am
Offense
Passing Yards:
Kenny Pickett, 2,404
Passing Touchdowns:
Kenny Pickett, 7
Rushing Yards:
Najee Harris, 1,034
Rushing Touchdowns:
Najee Harris, 7
Receiving Yards:
Diontae Johnson, 882
Receiving Touchdowns:
George Pickens, 4
Defense
Tackles: Myles Jack, 104
Sacks: Alex Highsmith, 14.6
Forced Fumbles:
Alex Highsmith, 5
Passes Defensed:
Cameron Sutton, 15
Interceptions:
Minkah Fitzpatrick, 6
