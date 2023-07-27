Pittsburg Steelers’ training camp started quietly at SVC in 1966

Chuck Noll Field and the rest of the practice fields, along with Rooney Hall, which will house the players, await the start of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ training camp today at St. Vincent College. Players reported to SVC Wednesday with the team’s first open practice scheduled for today at 1:55 p.m.

 BULLETIN FILE PHOTO

While the opening of the 56th annual Pittsburgh Steelers’ summer training camp at St. Vincent College gets extensive media attention in newspapers, radio and television, and attracts tens of thousands of fans to the campus, their move to SVC in 1966 started quietly.

A review of the Latrobe Bulletin archives revealed that the opening of Steelers’ camp in 1966 was secondary to reports about local baseball leagues and Arnold Palmer’s appearance in the 48th annual PGA tournament.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.