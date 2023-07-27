Pickett throws to McFarland

Rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett looks to complete the throw to running back Anthony McFarland during practice at Steelers training camp at St. Vincent last year.

A year ago the Steelers were moving into the dorms at St. Vincent College with a lot of questions surrounding the team. Mainly, there was a massive hole following the retirement of franchise legend Ben Roethlisberger, and no one was quite sure who would end up filling it.

A year later it feels as if those questions have largely been answered. After turning to University of Pittsburgh product Kenny Pickett for a spark midway through the season, the Steelers never looked back. The Steelers very quickly became Pickett’s team as he helped right the ship and turn a disastrous 2-6 record around to finish 9-8, just barely missing the playoffs.

