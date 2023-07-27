A year ago the Steelers were moving into the dorms at St. Vincent College with a lot of questions surrounding the team. Mainly, there was a massive hole following the retirement of franchise legend Ben Roethlisberger, and no one was quite sure who would end up filling it.
A year later it feels as if those questions have largely been answered. After turning to University of Pittsburgh product Kenny Pickett for a spark midway through the season, the Steelers never looked back. The Steelers very quickly became Pickett’s team as he helped right the ship and turn a disastrous 2-6 record around to finish 9-8, just barely missing the playoffs.
The defense, throughout all of the roster turnover on the offensive side of the ball, continued to show up last season. With T.J. Watt missing extended time due to injury, Alex Highsmith stepped up and finished sixth in the league in sacks with 14.5. Minkah Fitzpatrick (six interceptions) and Cam Heyward (10.5 sacks) continued to play at a high level as the defense didn’t allow more than 17 points over the final seven games. The team was 6-1 in that stretch.
Of course, it takes more than one player to make a turnaround like that happen, but it is largely on the shoulders of Pickett and the rest of a young offense to return the Steelers to championship aspirations.
The Steelers defense has proven to be a known commodity, and a good one at that, but past seasons have shown that the Steelers defense can only carry them so far. That is why when it comes down to the Steelers getting to that next level and truly becoming a title contender, it will have to come down to a relatively young offense continuing their growth.
Looking to lead the way will be the Pickett to Pickens connection. Now in their second year together in the Steelers system, the duo is looking to make a leap and extend their winning ways from the latter half of last season. The pair excelled down the stretch, with half of the young receiver’s touchdowns coming in the final three weeks of the season, one being a last-minute game-winner over the Las Vegas Raiders.
This year the training wheels should come off for Pickett and company. Offensive coordinator Matt Canada is back for another year despite limited success in the past. The team is looking for continuity to bring growth and success to the offense. Last season Pickett demonstrated command and understanding of the offense when it mattered most, this year look for the young signal caller to extend that level of play.
George Pickens on the other hand will continue to be an invaluable weapon for the Steelers as they continue to grow. Despite last season being his first, and despite the so-so stat sheet, Pickens looked the part of a budding star wideout. Acrobatic catches and contested catches became part of the norm when watching the young receiver. A second offseason of work, and a full one working with Kenny Pickett is a key reason the Steelers look to be on the rise.
A full offseason with the benefit of not having to answer the questions of last year’s team has the Steelers poised to make a jump in an AFC full of talented quarterbacks. How high that leap takes them will depend on the success of the young faces on offense.
Offense
Against all the odds the Steelers have managed to return the exact same quarterback room as last season. This year things are different, and there are significantly fewer questions that need answering. Kenny Pickett comes in entrenched as the team’s starter. Mitch Trubisky is back on a new deal that keeps him happy and in Pittsburgh. Perhaps most surprising is Mason Rudolph, who is once again slotted in a backup spot. Rudolph was inactive most games last season, but perhaps realizing the grass isn’t always greener, returns to the Steelers system he knows. New this year is UDFA Tanner Morgan, Morgan will have a tough time stealing reps from the other three quarterbacks and likely projects as a practice squad project.
The Steelers running back room has undergone minor changes since last season. The leader in the room is Najee Harris, who is back for year three. Last year’s surprise star Jaylen Warren comes in as the number two, and a very solid compliment to Harris. The third spot is largely up for grabs, with Anthony McFarland Jr. being the favorite. Backs Alfonzo Graham and Jason Huntly are looking to apply pressure there.
At fullback, this season is a bit of a gap. Odds are the fullbacking duties will fall to Connor Heyward, who mostly played tight end last season. UDFA Monte Pottebaum will look to make things interesting.
At tight end, the same group returns with the addition of Darnell Washington. Pat Freiermuth returns as the leader of the group. Connor Heyward has a valuable function being able to play multiple positions. The leaves Zach Gentry and Washington. It is possible that both players make the roster, but it is possible the Steelers have a tough decision to make.
The Steelers made a bit of a splash at wide receiver when they traded for Allen Robinson II from the Rams. Diontae Johnson is still the leader of the room, and George Pickens has quickly grown into an important piece. Calvin Austin III is looking to make a mark after missing his entire rookie year with an injury. Miles Boykin and Gunner Olszewski figure to contribute on special teams, and Hakeem Butler has made his way back to the NFL after having a good season in the XFL. After Austin II is where there will be some crowded competition, with special teams value likely playing a large part in who stays and who goes.
The offensive line has seen a lot of change from last year into this one. Rookie Broderick Jones will likely battle Dan Moore Jr. for the starting left tackle spot, and Issac Seumalo joins from Philadelphia to start at guard opposite James Daniels. Mason Cole and Chukwuma Okorafor are also both back as starters. Nate Herbig and Kevin Dotson are primed to be rotational pieces for the unit.
Defense
The defensive line blends experience and youth this year with Cameron Heyward and Larry Ogunjobi leading the way for rookie Keeanu Benton and second-year pro DeMarvin Leal. Armon Watts and Breiden Fehoko are new faces that figure to see the field in competition with Montravius Adams.
The Steelers are led by their edge rushers. T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith are two of the best at their position. A healthy Watt will provide a huge boost to the Steelers after missing a large chunk of games last season due to injury. Knowing the situation last year, depth will be key for this unit. Rookie Nick Herbig, returning Steelers draft pick Quincy Roche and veteran Markus Golden will shore up the unit and provide Watt and Highsmith with some much-needed relief during games.
The inside linebackers faced enormous amounts of turnover, with just Mark Robinson returning. New faces Cole Holcomb, Elandon Roberts and Tanner Muse will help lead the way alongside the young Robinson.
The cornerbacks also face their fair share of new players. Out goes Cameron Sutton and in comes Patrick Peterson. The veteran is in line for tremendous responsibility on and off the field. On the field he tasks over as the Steelers top corner option, off the field Peterson will likely serve as a key mentor to rookies Joey Porter Jr. and Corey Trice Jr. Returning is veteran Levi Wallace who will provide a steady presence while everyone else learns a new system. James Pierre also returns as a key rotational player and special teams contributor.
The safety group has seen a swap of similar players with Keanu Neal coming in to replace Terrell Edmunds. Minkah Fitzpatrick is still the staple of the group after tying for the league lead for interceptions last year. Also returning is Damontae Kazee who was able to carve out a sizable role last season after recovering from injury. A player to watch is Tre Norwood, who saw his role decrease significantly last season and might find his roster spot in danger.
Specialists
Chris Boswell, Presley Harvin III and Christian Kuntz are all back for another training camp however that doesn’t mean there won’t be competition at these spots. Applying pressure this year is former Clemson Tigers kicker B.T. Potter, former New York Jets punter Braden Mann and former Miami Dolphin and XFL long snapper Rex Sunahara.
Schedule
This season the Steelers will open at home for the first time since the era of the “killer B’s” when the San Franciso 49ers make their way to Pittsburgh. The 49ers are fresh off an NFC championship appearance, look for second-year quarterback Brock Purdy to likely get the start at quarterback for San Francisco.
In weeks two and three the Steelers will get their first taste of primetime and divisional action when the Browns come to Pittsburgh for a Monday night contest, then the Steelers will take off for Las Vegas to play the Raiders. The Steelers played the Raiders last season, but this will mark the first time the team has made the trek to the Las Vegas strip for a matchup.
In week four the Steelers will get their first taste of the rookie quarterbacks with a matchup against C.J. Stroud and the Texans in Houston. They follow that game up with a week five contest against the Baltimore Ravens in Pittsburgh, this will mark the first time the teams have faced off following Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson’s massive offseason extension.
Week six will see the Steelers get the week off for some rest in recovery before taking off for Los Angeles to play the Rams in week seven. Week eight will see the Jacksonville Jaguars come to Pittsburgh in a matchup that should see two of the league’s brighter young quarterbacks in Kenny Pickett and Trevor Lawrence.
The following week will see the Steelers make their 2023 Thursday Night debut on Prime Video against the Tennessee Titans in Pittsburgh. This will be the first of two Thursday night games for the Steelers this season.
In week ten the Steelers will host the Green Bay Packers, the Packers are entering a new era of their own following the trade that sent Aaron Rodgers to the Jets. Jordan Love will likely be the man behind center for Green Bay in this one.
Week 11 has the Steelers wrapping up their season series against the Browns in Clevland, this will be a double Ohio road trip as the very next week will have the Steelers taking on Joe Burrow and company in Cincinnati.
Next up the Steelers will play host to the Arizona Cardinals. It will be worth watching to see who the Cardinals quarterback will be at this point as starter Kyler Murray is recovering from an ACL injury. This will be the first matchup of the teams since the Steelers took the win in Arizona with Duck Hodges playing quarterback.
Week 14 will feature the other Thursday night matchup as Mac Jones, Bill Belichick and company come to Pittsburgh. Luckily the Steelers will play host to both of their Thursday night matchups this season.
The next week will see the Steelers play in Indianapolis, at this point in the season, it is possible the Steelers will be facing rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson. Richardson is expected to take the job away from Gardner Minshew sooner rather than later in Indy. This matchup’s time is to be determined.
The following week has the Cincinnati Bengals making the trip to Acrisure Stadium for a late-season divisional matchup that could have massive divisional ramifications. Next in the penultimate week, the Steelers will wrap up their NFC West tour with a matchup against Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle before wrapping up the regular season on the road in Baltimore.
