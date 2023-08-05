Muth signs autographs

Steelers tight end Pat Friermuth signs some autographs for some fans shortly after arriving to Latrobe Memorial Stadium for the Friday Night Lights practice. 

 PHOTO BY ANTHONY DiCERBO

A record crowd piled into Latrobe Memorial Stadium to see the Steelers unload off the busses and continue on their way to getting ready for the regular season.

One person who didn’t get off the bus was Head Coach Mike Tomlin. Tomlin was instead over at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton celebrating the enshrinement of Ronde Barber. Tomlin played a key role in Ronde Barber’s career, serving as his defensive backs coach in Tampa Bay for several seasons before ending up in Minnesota and eventually Pittsburgh.

Anthony DiCerbo can be reached at adicerbo@latrobebulletinnews.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.