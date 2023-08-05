A record crowd piled into Latrobe Memorial Stadium to see the Steelers unload off the busses and continue on their way to getting ready for the regular season.
One person who didn’t get off the bus was Head Coach Mike Tomlin. Tomlin was instead over at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton celebrating the enshrinement of Ronde Barber. Tomlin played a key role in Ronde Barber’s career, serving as his defensive backs coach in Tampa Bay for several seasons before ending up in Minnesota and eventually Pittsburgh.
Players arrived from their short bus ride over from St. Vincent to an erupting crowd, ecstatic to see their team up close and personal. Once off the bus players engaged in a little crowd-pleasing, spreading out across the stadium to sign autographs for the record-setting crowd of 13,957 Steelers fans.
Tomlin’s absence didn’t seem to disrupt the flow of practice and things went on as usual, with the obvious caveat of a change of scenery.
After their usual warmup, the Steelers got right into their “seven shots” period, and after not wearing full pads on Thursday, the pads made the trip on the bus to Latrobe Memorial Stadium with the players.
After a rough offensive outing on Thursday, the offense came out of the gates hot. Kenny Pickett took the first snap and fired a quick pass to a wide-open Allen Robinson.
The next rep Pickett looked towards Pickens, who made an impressive bobbling catch. The catch came with an asterisk, as Pickens was called for illegal touching, as he was the first player to touch the ball after going out of bounds. So ultimately despite the effort, it was a win for the defense.
Pickett again went through the air, finding Diontae Johnson, who was back after a day off Thursday, in a pocket of space for a second touchdown for the offense.
At this point, the offense was leading 2-1, and both of the points had come off of some catches by pretty open receivers, leading to some visible frustration from defensive plates like Cam Heyward.
Still, the starting offense had one more play to run before the second string came in. Pickett dropped back, and this time facing good coverage, he took off for the corner, tapping the ball on the inside pylon for the touchdown.
Unlike many other times during this training camp, Mitch Trubisky and the second-team offense came in only needing to get a single touchdown to secure the win for the offense. They didn’t have to wait long as on Trubisky’s first attempt he found Gunner Olszewski for the score, securing the win for the offense.
Looking to pile on the points Trubisky dropped back and found Calvin Austin III, who arguably had his best practice of camp under the lights, Austin III had to fight off the defender to keep the ball and despite his short stature Austin III held on to get the fifth point for the offense.
Needing to bounce back badly the defense finally got something to go their way as Trubisky looked for Miles Boykin, but the pass was broken up by cornerback Madre Harper.
With the final rep complete the offense took the session 5-2 in front of the big crowd.
Next, the Steelers stayed in the same area of the field, this time focusing on one-on-ones between the receivers and cornerbacks.
As one might expect based on the characteristics of camp up to this point, Pickett and Pickens put on a show for the crowd. Pickens hauled in an impressive toe-tap catch in the corner of the endzone, much to the delight of all those watching. The defender tried to plead his case to the referee, but Pickens got the necessary two feet in for the grab to count.
Later on in the session, rookie Joey Porter Jr. got a taste of a different kind of receiver that he had been used to. Going up against Hakeem Butler, Porter Jr. was clearly frustrated with the physical play from the 6’5” receiver despite Porter Jr. winning the rep.
Also in this session, Pickett was working closely with Austin III. The first time Austin III struggled to get off the line, drawing a debatable holding call from the nearby referee. The second time around the duo drew up a nice route that got Austin III open, but Pickett’s throw was just a little too long.
Later in practice, the team went into a team run session, where the focus is placed on running the ball and working off of play-action. The highlight of this session, and maybe the night, didn’t come with the first or second teams on the field. Offensive lineman Kendrick Green lined up, then on the snap ran under the line of scrimmage, finding himself wide open on route to the flat. Mason Rudolph delivered the ball and Green was rumbling up the field much to the surprise and delight of everyone in attendance.
After the catch Green wasn’t done working at fullback, this time lining up in a more traditional role and absolutely leveling a linebacker in the hole.
After some more individual and special teams work, the team had one last team period, this time working red zone scenarios, a situation this iteration of the Steelers need to be better in.
The first team offense started the session and saw some success moving the ball after a completion to Pat Friermuth and a run by Najee Harris. The drive ended after a Pickett scramble that most definitely would have been a sack in a real game. No score.
The Trubisky-led offense made their attempt, getting to a similar place on the field. Trubisky found Cody White for a nice gain before Anthony McFarland Jr. picked up a couple on the ground. This drive ended after the offense ran out of downs to work within the drill.
Lastly, Mason Rudolph got an attempt. After not having a ton of success on other days of camp, Rudolph looked good in the red zone drill. He found Boykin for a big gain, getting the offense inside the 10. A would-be touchdown was taken off the board after Butler was called for offensive pass interference, much to the delight of the defense. Their happiness was short-lived as on the very next play Rudolph found Zach Gentry in the back of the endzone for a touchdown to end the night at Latrobe Memorial Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.