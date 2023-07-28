After making their grand entrances on Wednesday the Steelers were all business as their season officially started with the first training camp practice yesterday. A healthy crowd of fans welcomed players onto the field as they left the locker room.

The energy was high as players were excited to get back to work. Guys were yelling and smiling as they went from drill to drill. Free agent signing Patrick Peterson also seemed to be enjoying his first practice in Latrobe.

Anthony DiCerbo can be reached at adicerbo@latrobebulletinnews.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.

