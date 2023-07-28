After making their grand entrances on Wednesday the Steelers were all business as their season officially started with the first training camp practice yesterday. A healthy crowd of fans welcomed players onto the field as they left the locker room.
The energy was high as players were excited to get back to work. Guys were yelling and smiling as they went from drill to drill. Free agent signing Patrick Peterson also seemed to be enjoying his first practice in Latrobe.
Admittedly, it is too early into the process to read into things much, but veteran tackle Dan Moore Jr. was given the early nod over rookie Broderick Jones. For offensive linemen in particular the early days of camp have much more to do with technique than overall physicality, they get to show that off when the pads come on. The rest of the offensive line was as expected. Starters Chukwuma Okorafor, Mason Cole and James Daniels were all back alongside Moore Jr. New addition Issac Suemalo joined them in the other guard spot opposite Daniels.
Despite the team not wearing full pads the Steelers did do some no contact team work where both sides of the ball were able to make some plays. On offense things started a little slow, but the excitement picked up when quarterback Kenny Pickett found tight end Pat Friermuth over the middle, causing just about every fan in attendance to let out a deep “Muuuuuuth” chant.
The defense made some plays when Mitch Trubisky and the second group came in. Cornerback James Pierre dove at a ball and nearly got his hands on it, and it looked like rookie Nick Herbig would’ve had a sack on Trubisky, though that should be taken with a grain of salt without pads on.
The defense made its first big splash of the day when the third team was on the field with safety Elijah Riley jumping in front of a ball thrown by quarterback Mason Rudolph.
Practice ran from 1:55 through to around 3:30, keeping things a little shorter on their first day back. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was happy to report that all players made it through practice without any injuries occurring, a theme at other training camps around the league.
“Rodney Williams at tight end got a little fatigued via the heat. We’ll evaluate him and see if we can get him back out here tomorrow.” said Tomlin. Veteran Minkah Fitzpatrick was notably absent from some of the usual activities, but Tomlin indicated that there was nothing to worry about there. “Sometimes we know a lot about guys we minimize them in an effort to get to see others.” the coach said. It will be worth watching how involved Fitzpatrick becomes over the next several days.
Coach Tomlin was also excited to be back, he said of some of the focuses of the first practice, “Just those initial day things, teaching and learning, getting acclimated to our environment, the pace in which we work, the things we value culturally, typically for the new guys, communication, whether it’s formal or informal, coach to coach, player to player, coach to player ectetera, were some of the things that were in our focus.”
Once practice concluded the calls for autographs began. As players got in some extra work with each other you could hear fans chanting “T.J.! T.J.! T.J.!” in an effort to get the star to come over and sign some autographs. The faithful were rewarded and let out a big cheer as the linebacker made his way toward the crowd.
The Steelers will continue to hum along as they will practice today through Sunday before players will get their first off day. Then when they return to practicing they will be putting on the pads for the first time and really start working toward the first Steelers preseason game on Aug. 11.
Anthony DiCerbo can be reached at adicerbo@latrobebulletinnews.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.
