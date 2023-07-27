Practice and Seating
Enjoy an amphitheater-like experience at Saint Vincent College as your favorite Steelers take the field for practice! Bring your chairs, blankets or whatever seating accommodations you prefer to kick off the season!
Updated: July 27, 2023 @ 5:45 am
Player interactions
While autographs are not guaranteed to fans attending training camp, fans are encouraged to arrive early and find seating closer to the field level. The players commonly stop by after practice to sign autographs.
Steelers Pro Shop
Get your gear direct from the team at the official Steelers pro shop location at training camp. You will find the latest gear and Steelers memorabilia for the whole family!
