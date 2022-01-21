The thought of ticks multiplying may give outdoor enthusiasts the willies, but really, they have been around a lot longer than just recently. It’s hard to believe that these small arachnids have been on this earth for more than 90 million years; there are more than 800 species throughout the world but only two families of ticks, hard and soft ones. Soft ticks are known to transmit diseases or illnesses to humans. Hard ticks have a hard plate on their back while soft shells do not. Tickborne diseases occur worldwide.
“Most ticks in the nymph or adult phase,” an article stated from the Lancaster Farm e-Newsletter, “will get a blood meal. They are known to bite snakes, amphibians, birds, and mammals. Larvae are very small, about one-thirty of an inch with six legs while nymphs about one sixteenth to one-eighth inch with eight legs and adults about three-sixteenth to one quarter inch with eight legs with eight legs. Although ticks will die eventually if they do not get a blood meal, many species can survive a year or more without a blood meal. The hard ticks tend to attach and feed for hours to days. Soft ticks usually for less than one hour.”
There are various names for various ticks such as dog, deer and African ticks. Most common names represent a genus of ticks. However, the common name “red” may be used by people to describe almost any tick that has had a blood meal.
Initially the tick bite is usually painless and remains that way even after the tick stops the blood meal and falls off the skin. Later, the bite site may develop itching, burning, redness or red spot, and rarely localized intense pain like in the joints in some individuals. A few individuals may develop a rash near the bite, shortness of breath, swelling, numbness or paralysis resulting in neck stiffness. When symptom worsen, a doctor should be notified immediately.
Recently, it was discovered that black bears may play an important role in spreading deer ticks in Pennsylvania, according to researchers at Penn State. These ticks, also known as black-legged ticks, are the primary spreader of the pathogen that causes Lyme disease, and more than 70% of black bears were found to have them.
Most previous studies on tick dispersal have focused on the white-tailed deer and the white-footed mouse, but bear populations in the commonwealth, and throughout the Northeast, have seen massive growth in numbers and range since the 1980s.
“American black bear populations in the Northeast have been rising substantially since the 1980s,” said lead researcher Hannah Tiffin, a doctoral candidate in entomology at Penn State. “Pennsylvania has seen a dramatic increase in bear numbers, with the estimated population doubling between the late 1980s and 2001 and continuing to rise in the last 20 years.”
Through roughly the same time frame, she noted, tick-borne diseases in humans have risen significantly with the number of cases reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention nearly tripling between 2004 and 2017.
Lyme disease, which is caused by the bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi and is transmitted primarily by the black-legged tick is the most frequently reported vector-borne disease in the U.S. Pennsylvania leads the nation in reported Lyme cases.
In addition, most studies of ticks on bears have looked at hunter killed bears, which restricted the conclusions to limited time periods in the year, generally late fall. “To date, most wildlife studies of the black-legged ticks have looked at two species — the white-tailed deer and the white=white footed mouse,” Tiffin explained.
All three stages of ticks were found on bears. The surveys indicated that the head and front-quarters of these animals are more likely to be parasitized by adult ticks, while the legs and toes are more frequently parasitized by immature ticks. “To our knowledge, this is the first report of larval black-legged ticks found on black bears.” she said.
