Swimming
The St. Vincent College swimming teams on Saturday split its Senior Day meets against Westminster College. with the Bearcat women picking up a 169-111 win and the men dropping a 213-73 decision.
The women’s team claimed their fifth victory in a row, with Bearcat swimmers earning 13 first-place finishes.
To kick off the meet, Lauren Connors, Sara Basala, Katie Kozy and Abby Leskovansky joined forces to take the 200 medley relay with a convincing four-second lead (1:52.97).
Sarah Alexander started off the individual events on a bright note, winning the 1,000 freestyle by more than six seconds (11:24.39). Alexander, the reigning PAC Rookie of the Week, went on to take first in the 500 freestyle, as well, posting a 5:32.78.
Junior Erica Steele took first in the 200 freestyle, hitting the wall first at a 2:05.35. Steele went on to take second in the 50 and 100 freestyle, touching at 25.40 and 56.44 respectively.
Connors, the most recent PAC Swimmer of the Week, continued her afternoon with three victories, beginning with the 100 backstroke (1:01.10). Connors went on to win the 200 back (2:15.91) and 200 IM (2:17.63), with almost four-second leads in both.
Madison Cassidy walked away from the meet with two wins, taking both breaststroke events. In the 100 breaststroke, Cassidy posted a 1:12.48, going on to touch the wall at 2:38.86 in the 200 breaststroke.Leskovansky paced the Bearcat sprinters, as the freshman claimed a pair of individual wins, claiming first in the 60 freestyle in 25.24 seconds and the 100 freestyle in 55.41 seconds.Kozy rounded out the individual wins with victory in the 100 butterfly, swimming a 1:02.41. Kozy also swam the 200 freestyle, taking second with a 2:08.49.
For the final event, Leskovansky, Cara Luallen, Kozy, and Steele teamed up to take first in the 200 freestyle relay with a 1:41.51.
In the men’s event, the Bearcats saw their two-meet win streak come to an end.
Kris Smith earned two first-place finishes, taking the 200 breaststroke with a 2:20.47 and the 200 IM with a 2:07.56. Smith also took second in the 200 freestyle, posting a 1:52.00.
Chris Bush, the reigning PAC Swimmer of the Week, claimed a dominant win in the 100 breaststroke, swimming a season-best time of 1:04.08. Bush also claimed two second place finishes in the 500 freestyle (5:14.34) and 200 IM (2:10.13).
The Bearcats, now 5-1 in conference meets, are back in action next Saturday when they travel to non-conference Lycoming College for a 1 p.m. meet.
Men’s volleyball
The St. Vincent College men’s volleyball team on Saturday welcomed Wittenberg University for a season-opening doubleheader at the Robert S. Carey Center. The Bearcats dropped both matches, 3-0.
Wittenberg (3-2, 0-0 MCVL) won the first match, 25-11, 25-17 and 25-13.
In the second set, St. Vincent (0-2, 0-0 AMCC) erased an early deficit to tie the set at 16 and the teams briefly traded points.
Wittenberg led the third set by eight points, 16-8, holding the Bearcats to just five additional points to take the set.
Matthew Minkin led the Bearcats with eight kills while Ethan Kammerer finished with three. Matthew Furrer completed the contest with nine assists and also led the team in digs with six.
In the second match, Wittenberg dropped a 25-19, 25-13 and 25-14 decision.
Wittenberg and SVC were tied at six to open the third set. The Bearcats crept their way back into the set after a Tigers service error, 13-11. Wittenberg tallied the next six points to take a 19-11 lead.
Kammerer led the Bearcats with seven kills while Minkin chipped in six. Furrer completed the contest with eight assists and Joshua Canty led the team in digs with nine.
St. Vincent travels to Juniata College at 6 p.m. Tuesday for a non-conference showdown.
Bowling
The St. Vincent women’s bowling team won two of three games against crosstown rival Pitt-Greensburg in a weekend event held at Main Bowl in Greensburg.
The all-Baker game format used a series of five-game total pins to decide each point. In the first match, SVC got off to a quick start, recording a 191-132 win over the Bobcats in the opening game, then increasing the lead slightly in game two with a 177-176 score. UPG fought back to win the third game by 6 pins, then the hosts took the lead after four games as the Bearcats struggled. UPG won game five as well, earning the overall win, 795-779.
The Bearcats opened the second Baker set with a 200, as Monique Koehler, Mercedes Belch, Olivia Emmonds and Jessica Guesman threw strikes in frames 6-9 en route to a 200-153 win. After UPG won the second game 181-162, Saint Vincent came back with games of 196 and 188 to pull away, and won the point with a 101-pin margin, 915-814.
Baker set No. 3 also went to the Bearcats, thanks to wins in three of five games. After a 197-158 win in game one, SVC dropped game two by 12 pins, 169-157. The Bearcats then won the next two games by scores of 162-144 and 174-157, before the teams tied in the final game, 176-176. SVC earned the overall win, 866-804.
For the day, the Bearcats averaged 170.6, slightly below their season average of 172.
Mercedes Belch led the team with a per-frame average of 21.40, a game equivalent of 214.0. Guesman was second at 19.58, while Emmonds finished at 17.50. Rounding out the top-5 for the Bearcats were freshmen Sabine Strickland (16.86) and Kaylea Wright (16.53).
The team is now 14-5 on the season, and will return to action the weekend of Feb. 5-6, traveling to Bradford for the second Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference tournament of the year.
Track and field
The St. Vincent men’s and women’s track and field teams opened up the 2022 spring slate at the Marietta Pioneer Indoor Invitational this weekend.
The Bearcat men finished sixth in a field of 12 teams, while the SVC women took 11th out of 13 squads.
Joey Bujdos turned in SVC’s top individual performance, placing first in a field of 13 runners in the 800-meter run with a time of 1:58.35, the top time in the event by a Presidents’ Athletic Conference runner on the young season and a qualifying mark for the All-Atlantic Region Track and Field Championship meet.
The Bearcat men and women will now have a two-week layoff before returning to the state of Ohio to take part in the Jim Wuske Invitational at the University of Mount Union on Feb. 5.
