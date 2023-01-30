The Wesmoreland County Coaches Association swimming meet was held on Saturday in front of a packed house at Derry Area High School and eight records fell during the day.

In the third event, Lily King from Mt. Pleasant, and an Olympic trials qualifier, broke the meet record in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:49.76.

Paul DiMartini can be reached at lb.pauldimartini@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.