The Wesmoreland County Coaches Association swimming meet was held on Saturday in front of a packed house at Derry Area High School and eight records fell during the day.
In the third event, Lily King from Mt. Pleasant, and an Olympic trials qualifier, broke the meet record in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:49.76.
Three events later another record fell when Joseph Gardner from Mt. Pleasant broke the 200-yard individual medley record in a time of 1:54.50.
Another record for King in event 13 when she swam the 100-yard free in a time of 49.63.
A few events later and another record goes by the wayside when Kiski Area’s Parker Sterlitz bested the 500-yard free in 4:39.34.
Again, a record broke in the 20th event, the boys 100-yard backstroke, as Penn-Trafford’s Patton Graziano posted a time of 50.83.
The 22nd event of the meet, the boys 100-yard breaststroke record was toppled by Joseph Gardner when he swam a 56.87.
Two relay records fell when the Mt. Pleasant girls (Kiersten O’Connor, Sarajo Gardner, McKenna Mizikar, King) posted a 1:45.42 200-yard medley relay.
The Franklin Regional boys team (Holden Thomas, Aiden Bunker, Benjamin Holm, Jason Tosh) broke the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:35.97.
The overall girls AA trophy winner was Mt. Pleasant and the boys AA trophy went to Kiski Area. The AAA girls trophy went to Greater Latrobe and the boys went to Franklin Regional.
The Ligonier Valley boys placed 14th overall and the girls placed 10th, but coach Chelsea Brant was still pleased.
“21 out of 24 swims were their best times,” she said. “We got a lot of automatic WPIAL qualifying times and some secondary qualifying times. It’s great competition.”
Derry Area fared a little better when the girls team placed seventh overall and the boys came in 10th place. Derry coach Jeff Kelly was also pleased with his team’s performance.
“I thought my swimmers did great,” he said. “When you take a look at where they were seeded, their time drops across the board … awesome. We had four divers who did well last night. I’m really, really pleased with everyone’s performance.”
The rest of thewinners and finishing times:
Boys 200-yard freestyle — Sterlitz (Kiski Area) 1:43.48 Girls 200-yard IM — Anna Little (Norwin) 2:13.36
Girls 50-yard freestyle — O’Connor (Mt. Pleasant) 24.14
Boys 50-yard freestyle — Dominic Falcon (Hempfield Area) 21.42
Girls 100-yard butterfly — Lauren Bell (Greater Latrobe) 57.77
Boys 100-yard butterfly — David Mutter (Mt. Pleasant) 50.42
Boys 100-yard freestyle — Graziano (Penn-Trafford) 47.72
Girls 500-yard freestyle — Eliza Miller (Kiski Area) 52.60
Girls 200-yard freestyle relay — Mt. Pleasant
Boys 200-yard freestyle relay — Kiski Area
Girls 100-yard backstroke — Camryn Watters (Hempfield Area) 57.74
Girls 100-yard backstroke — Eliza Miller (Kiski Area) 1:05.29
Girls 400-yard freestyle relay — Mt. Pleasant
Boys 400-yard freestyle relay — Kiski Area
1st place girls AAA — Greater Latrobe
1st place girls AA — Mt. Pleasant
1st place boys AAA — Franklin Regional
1st place boys AA — Kiski Area
The diving competition took place Friday night.
The following are the girls top six medal winners:
1st place — Hannah Polosky, Greater Latrobe — 523.70
2nd place — Ella Sylis, Derry Area — 346.00
3rd place — Kate Livingston, Hempfield Area — 335.55
4th place — Quinlin Mulroy, Greater Latrobe — 333.60
5th place — Paige Richter, Mt. Pleasant — 324.65
6th place — Abbey Podlucky, Hempfield Area — 304.10
The following are the boys top six medal winners:
1st place — Jake Hauser, Derry Area — 350.45
2nd place — Gino Piraino, Franklin Regional — 291.50
3rd place — Mackinley Miller, Franklin Regional — 241.45
4th place — Tanner Collins, Hempfield Area — 234.50
5th place — Abigail Cook, Greater Latrobe — 212.50
6th place — Timmy Miller, Derry Area — 169.95
