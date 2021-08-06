The Pittsburgh Penguins re-signed forward Zach Aston-Reese to a one-year contract on Thursday.
The contract runs through the 2021-22 season and carries an average annual value of $1.725 million.
“Zach is a versatile forward that brings energy and edge to our lineup,” Penguins’ general manager Ron Hextall said. “He is a responsible, two-way player and we’re glad we were able to re-sign him.”
Aston-Reese, 26, has played in three-plus NHL seasons, all with Pittsburgh.
In 45 games during the 2020-21 season, Aston-Reese recorded nine goals, six assists, 15 points and a plus-10. His nine goals were a career-high mark. Aston-Reese’s 95 hits last season were the second-most on the team, while his 1:52 minutes of shorthanded time on ice per game ranked third among Pittsburgh forwards.
The 6-foot, 204-pound forward also suited up for all six of Pittsburgh’s 2021 playoff games, recording a career-high two points (1G-1A) in the opening round.
The Staten Island, New York native has recorded 27 goals, 24 assists, 51 points and a plus-30 in 161 career NHL games, all with Pittsburgh. Aston-Reese’s career plus-30 is tied for the fourth-best on the Penguins since his debut in 2017-18. Aston-Reese has also recorded four points (1G-3A) in 23 career playoff games.
Aston-Reese signed with Pittsburgh as an undrafted free agent on March 14, 2017 following a four-year career at Northeastern University. In 145 career collegiate games, Aston-Reese recorded 148 points (66G-82A), including an NCAA-leading 31 goals and 63 points in 38 games during his senior season resulting in being named a Hobey Baker Award Finalist.
