The Pittsburgh Penguins named Andy Chiodo as the team’s goaltending coach, it was announced Wednesday by general manager Ron Hextall. Mike Buckley, the team’s goaltending coach from 2017-21, was relieved of his duties.
Chiodo, 38, has spent the last three seasons as the Penguins’ goaltending development coach. In his previous role, he was responsible for working with young goaltending prospects throughout the Penguins organization in Europe, the minor leagues, juniors and college hockey.
Prior to his time within the Penguins organization, Chiodo spent the 2017-18 season as the goaltending coach for the Ottawa 67’s of the Ontario Hockey League.
Chiodo, a seventh round (199th overall) draft pick by the Penguins in 2003, enjoyed a 14-year professional hockey career in the NHL, American Hockey League, ECHL and in Europe. He played eight career NHL games, all with Pittsburgh in the 2003-04 season, and went 3-4-1.
Chiodo, a Toronto, Ontario native played 72 games for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins from 2003-06 and went 31-30-5. In the playoffs with WBS, Chiodo went 14-11-0 which includes the team’s run to the 2004 Calder Cup Final, where Wilkes-Barre/Scranton eventually fell to the Milwaukee Admirals. The goaltender led WBS to the 2004 Final while posting a 2.18 goals-against average, .916 save percentage and three shutouts in the postseason. Following three seasons in the Penguins organization, which also included time with the Wheeling Nailers in the ECHL, Chiodo continued to play professionally in North America and Europe through the 2016-17 campaign. His 14 professional seasons also included stops in Russia’s KHL, Finland and Austria. In 2007-08, his Finnish team, Karpat, won the league championship.
