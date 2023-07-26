With the Steelers set to start their training camp practices there was one piece of unfinished business for the team to tie up before arriving. All of the team’s 2023 draft picks had signed their rookie contracts with the exception of cornerback Joey Porter Jr.
With training camp fast approaching both sides were able to agree on his four year rookie contract. The deal is worth $9.618 million, the first three years of the contract are fully guaranteed.
With this contract signed the Steelers have all of their rookies signed. Porter Jr. was one of the last remaining rookies in the NFL to sign a contract, and some intricacies with his draft position may have been the cause for the delay.
The son of former Steelers linebacker and coach Joey Porter was selected by the Steelers with the 32nd overall pick, which also happened to be the first pick of the second round. The first round of the 2023 NFL draft only featured 31 out of the usual 32 picks, with the Miami Dolphins forfeiting their selection due to a tampering scandal.
Usually being selected with the 32nd pick would mean first round money along with a fifth year option on his rookie contract, but because Porter Jr. was selected in the second round he was losing some of those benefits. Despite the deal taking longer than others to work out, it got done in time for training camp.
With the contract situation dealt with, and practices almost ready to start Porter Jr. can turn his attention to the lofty expectations that have already been placed on him. Even as a rookie Porter Jr. is expected to compete for a starting outside corner spot with veteran Levi Wallace or at the very least rotate in when free agent acquisition Patrick Peterson moves into the slot.
No matter where he plays the North Allegheny and Penn State product will be looking to carry on his father’s football legacy in the Steel City.
Anthony DiCerbo can be reached at adicerbo@latrobebulletinnews.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.