With the Steelers set to start their training camp practices there was one piece of unfinished business for the team to tie up before arriving. All of the team’s 2023 draft picks had signed their rookie contracts with the exception of cornerback Joey Porter Jr.

With training camp fast approaching both sides were able to agree on his four year rookie contract. The deal is worth $9.618 million, the first three years of the contract are fully guaranteed.

