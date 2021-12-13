Former standout Troy Dolan recorded his first win as head coach and the Derry Area wrestling team went 3-2 at the annual Babbit Duals held at River Valley, which is the former Blairsville-Saltsburg School District.
Derry Area edged out host River Valley, 39-30, the Trojans beat Meyersdale, 40-36, and they also routed Bellwood-Antis by a 57-12 margin. Derry Area fell 40-27 against Penns Valley and the Trojans lost a narrow 36-31 decision against Southmoreland, which is also a section opponent.
Nathan Barkley and Charles Banks led the way with wins in all five matches, while Christian Hirak, Dylan Klim and Giovanni Beatrice all added four victories for the Trojans.
Collin Barkley had three wins, as did Brett Klim. Zachary Panichelle and Jacob Marks earned a pair of wins, while Aiden Cmar and Alexander Cole both picked up forfeits.
Nathan Barkley secured three pins, a major decision and a forfeit, while Banks picked up two pins, a major decision, a decision and a forfeit. Hirak had a pair of pins, a decision and a win by injury default, while Beatrice also had two pins, a decision and a forfeit. Dylan Klim had two pins and a pair of forfeits.
Colin Barkley had two pins and a decision, while Brett Klim picked up a pin and two forfeits. Panichelle had two pins, while Marks also earned a pin and a forfeit.
Dolan replaced Mike Weinell, who resigned in June after more than a decade leading the program. The Trojans went 6-13 overall last season with a 3-1 sub-section mark. Dolan was the assistant middle school wrestling coach last season.
While Derry Area’s 16-year run of state medalists came to an end last year – Tyler Cymmerman fell one victory short of advancing to the state tournament, placing fifth in the West Super Regional – the program has managed to have a state tournament qualifier for 27 consecutive seasons.
Dolan was part of that group, as he captured three straight state championships from 2005-2007. He finished with a 170-9 overall record, including a 40-match win streak to end his Derry Area career. Dolan was also a three-time high school All-American before wrestling at Division I Missouri, Lock Haven and the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown in 2015 under the legendary Pat Pecora.
Now, Dolan is 3-2 overall in his young career and seeks his first dual meet section victory. He’ll get the chance, 7 p.m. Wednesday, when the Trojans travel to Elizabeth Forward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.