The St. Vincent College men’s basketball team held off a late rally from host Bethany to earn a 76-73 road win over the Presidents’ Athletic Conference foe Wednesday. The Bearcats (18-4, 16 Jaden Gales led four St. Vincent (15-9, 11-8 PAC) scorers in double figures with 23 points, while Shemar Bennett corralled a season-high 18 rebounds, as the Bearcats avenged an early season home loss to the Bison (3-22, 3-17 PAC).

Along with his 23 points, Gales grabbed 10 rebounds to record the sixth double-double of his rookie campaign, while Bennett scored 11 points for his fourth straight double-double, and 14th of the year, Mike Iuzzolino added 13 points and Osyon Jones 10 for SVC.

