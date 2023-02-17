The St. Vincent College men’s basketball team held off a late rally from host Bethany to earn a 76-73 road win over the Presidents’ Athletic Conference foe Wednesday. The Bearcats (18-4, 16 Jaden Gales led four St. Vincent (15-9, 11-8 PAC) scorers in double figures with 23 points, while Shemar Bennett corralled a season-high 18 rebounds, as the Bearcats avenged an early season home loss to the Bison (3-22, 3-17 PAC).
Along with his 23 points, Gales grabbed 10 rebounds to record the sixth double-double of his rookie campaign, while Bennett scored 11 points for his fourth straight double-double, and 14th of the year, Mike Iuzzolino added 13 points and Osyon Jones 10 for SVC.
The 18 rebounds grabbed by Bennett are the most in a game for SVC since Feb. 27, 2021, when Bennett recorded a career-high 19, also against Bethany.
Fueled by the efforts underneath of Bennett and Gales, the Bearcats out-rebounded the Bison 49-25, scoring 25 second-chance points off of 17 offensive boards. St. Vincent also held a decisive 50-22 margin in points in the paint.
Behind four early three-pointers, Bethany jumped out to a 20-13 lead with 12:06 left in the first half, but the Bearcats quickly answered back, led by Corey Harden, who scored six points in a 50-second span on a layup, a jumper and two free throws, to cut the deficit to 20-19. Gales followed with a three-pointer, before Jones’ layup in the paint put SVC in front 24-23 with 8:42 left in the half.
The teams traded baskets over the next four minutes, with a Bethany three-pointer ting the game at 28 with 5:06 left, before SVC closed the half on a 10-3 run, with four points from Gales and two apiece from Tayler McNeal, Bennett and Harden, to take a 38-31 lead at the half.
The Bearcats kept the momentum coming out of the break, with a traditional three-point play from Bennett giving them their first double digit lead of the night, 47-37, with just over 15 minutes left. SVC stayed hot, with Andrew Reed’s three-pointer, followed by a driving layup by Jones, pushing the score to 54-39 with 13:09 to go. Bethany went back to the long ball to quickly cut into the deficit, countering with an 18-4 run, aided by three three-pointers, to make it a one-point game, 58-57, with 8:23 to go.
After a Gales free throw, Iuzzolino hit a jumper in the paint and then a long three-pointer to push the lead back to five, 64-59, before a Jones steal led to a Gales fast break layup to put SVC up 66-59 with 6:34 remaining. SVC’s lead would remain at six points, 74-68, after a Jones layup with 90 seconds left, but Bethany came right back with five straight points, including their 14th three of the night, to again make it a one-point game, 74-73, with 31 seconds to go.
Harden hit the back end of two free throws with 28 seconds remaining, before SVC forced an empty Bethany possession, leading to a 1-for-2 performance at the line from Reed to make it 76-73 with 20 seconds left. On the ensuing possession, Bethany wound the clock down to six seconds, but the SVC defense forced a turnover to seal the tight victory.
