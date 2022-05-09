More than 23 years ago, Mark Zimmerman and Dan Fritz, both Little League coaches in Ligonier, had just finished getting the field ready for the high school softball team at Donaldson Fields. The two stuck around a little to watch the high school team face Somerset. That’s when Zimmerman told Fritz, “I like that game; I could do that.”
That’s where it all began for Zimmerman.
“Dan called me that winter and said, hey that job you want is open,” explained Zimmerman. “I said, I don’t know what you are talking about, I’m self-employed, I don’t need another job.”
Fritz, whose daughter Sarah was on the Ligonier Valley High School softball team, told Zimmerman that his daughter was going to be a senior and he was afraid if no one applied they would scrap the program.
“I applied and interviewed, but knew they had other candidates and thought for sure they would pick them,” Zimmerman continued. “I didn’t feel confident in my interview that I was the best candidate. Two days later, they called me to congratulate me for the job.”
And, 23 years ago, the story begins for Zimmerman and the Ligonier Valley softball program.
Zimmerman and his wife Denise have a son, Matt, who played Little League and then Teener League. He coached Little League for 23 years, staying in the coaching role there when his son moved on. Matt graduated from Ligonier Valley in 2000 while the couple’s daughter, Morgan, graduated in 2002 and kept score for the program through high school.
“The first thing I did was call Terry Laughner,” Zimmerman said. “His daughter was a standout at Ligonier who played on a travel team and had received a scholarship for softball. I told him I got hired and needed someone who knew something about pitching. He connected me with Ralph Snyder. Snyder gave me three names, one of which was Patty (Houpt).”
Snyder is considered to be the father of fast-pitch softball in the area and Zimmerman trusted and respected his advice. Houpt was coaching at Westmoreland County Community College at the time and Snyder recommended Zimmerman try to add her to his staff. She left the community college then to join Zimmerman, and is still there today.
“Patty has been with me since day one. She is the one; she’s been a softball girl since she was six and started pitching,” he explained of Houpt, who played for Latrobe and Westminster college as well as local travel club. “She played for Snyder. I have learned an awful lot from Patty. She taught me how the game of softball is played. She told me early on we have to learn how to bunt, and that is very true.”
Describing the program during his first years as “lean,” Zimmerman said the coaches worked to get girls to come out. “We always had athletic girls, but we did not have pitching,” he said. “Finally, in the early 2000s, we got some girls who could pitch with Amanda Smith and Nicole Derk. When Christine Henderson came in 2008, the whole world changed for us.”
Impressed with Henderson’s ability to step in as a freshman and pitch, leading the team to an undefeated season, Zimmerman said she brought change into the program. “More girls started showing up who were athletic and talented, including Maddy Grimm.”
Maddy Grimm, who played short stop has been considered by Zimmerman and others as probably the best athletic person to ever come through Ligonier High School. “She could have done anything,” he explained. “She kicked for the football team and probably could have been a linebacker. She went to Kent State and was bombs away out there.”
“Christine Henderson and Maddie Griffin get to share the same post as pitchers and both are successful pitchers,” Zimmerman reflected. “Henderson only lost a handful of games in four years. Those three (Henderson, Grimm, Griffin) are within the ring. It’s hard to say the best girl I’ve ever had. There are other girls out there, too, who’ve been great. It’s a real joy to coach them.”
Henderson’s father, Denny, also was credited by Zimmerman for being instrumental in the success of the softball program.
“Denny was an assistant while Christine was here, and even after that,” he said. “He was huge in establishing the skills and drills, clinics, and youth softball. He’s been a great part of the success of this program.”
But currently, Maddie Griffin is the big name for the Lady Rams. She’s brought notoriety to the program, the WPIAL, the state, and beyond the past few years, with numerous perfect games and a recent extremely impressive 21 strikeout game against Serra Catholic.
“The biggest thing with Maddie is she has a burning desire for perfection,” Zimmerman said. “She is so hard on herself. If you ever watch her warm-up, it’s so intense I have to walk away. I can’t stand it. She’s so upset. If it’s not what she wanted, she is frustrated. Patty tries to stay down there. Maddie is very, very strong mentally. She has a burning desire for perfection and to be the best she can be, plus she wants to win.”
It is the drive of the athletes like Griffin that keeps Zimmerman on the baseline.
“I just enjoy going to the ball field,” he said. “I never got the ball field out of my system. I loved playing, and when I couldn’t play any more I wanted to stay involved. I enjoy being around young people – their enthusiasm and the way they look at the world. The high school-age girls are strong enough and fast enough that they make that 60-foot baseline look really small. It’s a fast game, and the bunting and slapping is so prevalent. And, when you have two good pitchers, you want to score a run. Don’t worry about four or five, but let’s worry about scoring one and get out of here with a win. I enjoy coaching. I enjoyed the Little League years and love my time at the high school level.”
Zimmerman played Little League and Teener League in Ligonier. There was no high school baseball league through his high school years. He graduated from Ligonier in 1974.
Following high school, Zimmerman Denise Hoffer and started working for Hoffer’s Packing, the business owned by his (now) wife’s parents, Bob and Doris Hoffer. The business had started in 1974, and he started in 1975. Around 1998, Denise and Mark took over the business with Denise’s brother and then Denise and Mark took over a few years later.
A business-owner, Zimmerman uses the experience to give his team advice. “I tell the girls that there are responsibilities that need to be met, and that’s the same on the field,” he explained. “I think the biggest thing is (as a coach and with my team) being fundamentally sound and mentally strong.”
Describing that his philosophy on being fundamentally sound and mentally strong is important, Coach Zimmerman added: “I don’t care what level you play at, if you don’t have fundamentals you won’t play the game. You need to be mentally strong enough to know what to do and where to go if the ball is hit to you.”
Zimmerman credits his coaching staff, Houpt, Jim Bojtas, and Rob Hakel, in supporting this philosophy.
“They are all great and will do anything you ask,” he said of the coaching staff. “They are anxious to get there and work with the team, take care of the field, and they know the game. They know the kids, and they bring out the best in them. It takes a lot of hands.”
Those many hands come together with one common goal, too.
“Well, since about 2008, we always put in our goals to get to the state title game, and we finally got there last year,” Zimmerman reflected. “We had made the state tournament and went to the quarterfinals a few times before that. It’s been a long journey, but I’m happy with the way the ship is going. There are a lot of things that go into it – you have to have some things go your way. Do I wish we would have won last year? Yes. (Legendary Hempfield coach) Bob Kalp told me that every other team in the state wishes they were in my shoes, but they are home instead. So, hey, it’s not so bad.”
Zimmerman is happy that the team has worked to get the program to where it is respected.
“I wanted for teams, when they see Ligonier on their schedule, to know they are going to be in for a ballgame, and that is satisfying to me,” he said. “We are doing that.”
As they continue through, the long term is definitely the state championship, but Zimmerman said they are only looking one game at a time. Through the journey, the appreciate all of the support.
“This is my home,” Zimmerman enthused. “I was born here, and I’m going to die here. This is a great town. The people are so nice to me. I go to the grocery store and people ask about the team and how they are doing. It is really satisfying and overly satisfying that is my hometown. I see classmates of mine rooting us on in the stands. It is great to have this in our hometown.”
Continuing on regarding the post-season, Zimmerman added: “We are starting to gear ourselves toward the playoffs. The goals are the same – try to win the WPIAL and go on to the state tournament and hope to win there.”
“It has been a fun ride, it really has,” Zimmerman said contently. “There were some lean years, but, since 2008, it’s been a nice ride.”
