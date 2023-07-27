It was a night of firsts for Super Late Model driver Logan Zarin of Moon Township.
It was the first time Zarin had ever seen the Big Half-Mile at Latrobe Speedway, and the win at the Ron Schmucker Memorial was Zarin’s first with ULMS.
And it was the first time he was ever awarded the win because the guy in front of him was disqualified.
Don’t misunderstand; Zarin had a car capable of winning the race, and maybe with a few more laps, he would have.
But Colton Flinner is no slouch. Flinner, a former winner everywhere locally that runs Supers, has the car and the talent.
Unfortunately, a part failure cost him the race in the tech area and not on the track.
But when it’s your night, it’s your night, and when it’s in front of family, friends, and sponsors, the people who got you there, it just doesn’t get any better.
Zarin’s night started well, qualifying third quickest in the 22-car field.
“I’ve never been there before, and unfortunately, we aren’t very good on the redraws,” Zarin said. “We started sixth in the feature and worked our way to fourth. On a restart, we faded back to ninth. On the last double-file restart, I went up top, and we got to third. I got up behind (Michael) Norris right before he pulled off with a flat tire, which moved me up to second. I think I had the car to beat Flinner, but I wanted to play it safe and not get slid on the restart. I tried to make a run up on the top but came up about two car lengths short at the finish.”
“It was a pretty good night for never having been to Latrobe; the track surface was very good,” Zarin said.
Finishing second was a good night for a first timer on the big track. But, in Super Late Model racing, it’s over once the cars get scaled and complete the Droop Check.
That’s when things took a turn for the better for Zarin.
“We went to the scales and the droop; Colton (Flinner) went first, he made weight, then I noticed this car was a little high (in the rear). I thought maybe it was a fluke or something. So, I watched him get teched several times, and he was high. You always get nervous and excited to get checked, but we were good. I wish he could have won because of all the things he is going through, but I wanted the win as much as he did. It was my first major win. It’s so easy to fail the droop with how the shocks are. It’s half the battle to win the race, and then you have to go through the Droop Check. It’s definitely nerve-racking; you never know, a shock could be broken, or something fails, and you would lose the race,” Zarin explained.
Zarin is in his second full-year Super Late Model driver. Zarin competed at local shows with the Super Late Model his first year and decided to travel more in year two.
“This weekend, if we didn’t make up some ground on these guys, we were going back to running the local shows and maybe hit some of the high-paying races at the end of the season. But, we ran decent at Path Valley, and with the win at Latrobe, now we are going keep running with these guys to finish as high as we can,” Zarin said.
The Bill Finlay Memorial for the Joe’s Auto Body & Towing Pure Stocks was held on Ron Schmucker Memorial Night, with EJ Rozak taking home the $1,500 first-place prize.
Tyler Blystone was second, followed by Bill Schramm, finishing third. Fourth was Justin Ruff, and fifth was Corey Faris. Jim Zufall started 21st and went to sixth, capturing the Hard Charger Award.
The Finlay family asked Joe Kelly, the veteran racer from Mount Pleasant, to drive the late Bill Finlay’s race car, the No. 06F Pure Stock. Kelly started in the 15th spot and finished seventh.
In the Crate Late Models, it was Braeden Dillinger driving the 28H of Bill Holzer from Latrobe taking the win. Paul Koffler III again dominated the Modified 4 Cylinder feature.
On Wild Card Friday, the makeup event for a previous rainout, Paul Koffler III won in the Modified 4 Cylinders, with Justin Connors winning in the Strictly Stock 4 Cylinders.
Also, on Wild Card Friday, the 358 Late Models from Marion Center Speedway made their first appearance, with Rich Wicker winning the feature.
On Saturday, July 29, it’s Fan Appreciation Night and Nostalgia Night.
Scheduled to appear are the Vintage Modifieds, the Crate Late Models, the Pure Stocks, the Modified 4 Cylinders and the Hobby Stocks running the feature only.
There will be giveaways, and fans can meet the drivers on the front stretch on Fan Appreciation Night.
General admission prices; adults: $15, seniors: $12, military: $12, kids 7-11: $10, and kids 6 and under always get in free.
Pit gate prices; adults: $35, and youth: $20.
Pit gates open at 4 p.m., and the grandstands at 5 p.m.
BEDFORD COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS SPEEDWAY
On Friday, July 28, it’s the Gary Martz Memorial for the Late Models, along with the Semi Late Models, the Pure Stocks, and 4 Cylinders. Gates open at 5 p.m., with racing at 7:30 p.m.
LERNERVILLE SPEEDWAY
The Sarver Oval will host the annual Autism Awareness Night on Friday, with four divisions of racing, including a 50-lap, $10,000 to-win feature for the Super Late Models. The 410 Sprints Cars, the Big Block Modifieds, and the Pro Stocks will also be featured.
Pits will open at 4 p.m. on Friday, with grandstands opening at 5 p.m. and racing scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. General admission will be $18, while children 10 and under get in free. Pit passes will be available for $30.
