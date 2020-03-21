The YWCA announced in a letter on its website that its annual Sportswomen’s Awards Banquet has been postponed until further notice because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The YWCA still posted its 2020 Sportswomen of the Year winners, which included several area athletes. Jane Garver and Tatum Hoffman, both of Ligonier Valley, and the Greensburg Central Catholic girls’ golf team are among the winners.
Garver went 15-3 for the Lady Rams with a 1.28 earned-run average and 137 strikeouts with just 19 walks in 93 innings. She also hit cleanup with a .406 average, six home runs, 32 runs batted in and four doubles.
Garver helped lead Ligonier Valley to the district semifinals before falling to Chestnut Ridge.
Hoffman finished the track and field season with a fourth-place finish in the high jump (5-0) during the District 6 Class AA Track and Field Championships at Mansion Park Stadium in Altoona. She was also a standout on the Lady Rams’ soccer team, ending the 2019 season with six goals and 10 points.
The GCC girls successfully defended their state championship in golf.
Meghan Zambruno led the way this year with a fourth-place finish in the state individually. The Lady Centurions have been one of the top two teams in girls’ golf the previous five seasons. The GCC girls also won their fifth straight WPIAL Class 2A golf championship.
The banquet was initially scheduled for Tuesday, April 7. Since it’s inception, it remains the only awards program in the area recognizing solely female athletes and teams. To date, the YWCA has honored more than 1,000 sportswomen through this program.
2020 YWCA
Sportswomen of the Year
Award Winners
Girls Sports Team of the Year (Grades 6-8): YWCA Dragons Field Hockey.
Teen Sports Team of the Year (Grades 9-12): Greensburg Central Catholic girls’ golf.
Outstanding Female Coach: Jeanne Kaylor.
Women’s Health and Fitness: Aubrey Worek.
Sportswoman with Special Needs: Jessica Welch-Mussori.
Individual Excellence (Grades 6-8): Tiffany Amber Zelrose.
Excellence in a Team Sport (Grades 6-8): Rory Pallone.
Individual Excellence (Grades 9-12): Kasey Strokel.
Excellence in a Team Sport (Grades 9-12): Jane Garver and Tatum Hoffman.
Individual Excellence (18 or older): Megan Erfley.
Sportswomen Team of the Year (college or adult team): Westmoreland County Community College cross-country.
