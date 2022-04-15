The YWCA announced its winners of the 2022 Sportswomen of the Year Awards. The winners include:
Sports Teen of the Year for Individual Excellence (Grades 9-12): Corrin Brewer
Sports Teen of the Year for Excellence in a Team Sport (Grades 9-12): Abigail Mankins
Teen Sports Team of the Year (Grades 9-12): Greensburg Central Catholic Women’s Volleyball Team
Sportswoman of the Year for Individual Excellence (Women 18 years or older): Emily Ruhlman
Sportswoman of the Year for Excellence in a Team Sport (Women 18 years or older): Jenna Osikowicz
Sportswomen Team of the Year (College or Adult Team): Seton Hill Women’s Lacrosse Team
Committee’s Choice Award: Tiana Marocco
Outstanding Female Coach Award: Chelsea Brant
Women’s Health and Fitness Award: Tracy Kondisko
The YWCA’s 28th annual Sportswomen of the Year Awards Banquet will be held at 6 p.m. on April 20 at Ferrante’s Lakeview in Greensburg. This is the only banquet in the area that recognizes solely female athletes and teams. To date, the YWCA of Westmoreland County has honored over 1,000 sportswomen through this program. For ticket information please contact Carol Palcic at Carolp@ywcawestmoreland.org or 724-834-9390
