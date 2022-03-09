The YWCA Westmoreland County is accepting nominations for the 28th annual YWCA Sportswomen of the Year Awards program.
The YWCA has honored over 1,000 outstanding female athletes recognizing their accomplishments in sports and fitness.
Categories include awards for individuals and teams for school sponsored sports as well as non-school sponsored sports in the middle, school, high school and college/adult levels.
The deadline for nominations has been extended until March 16, and the winners will be announced March 25.
For nomination form and/or more information call 724-834-9390 or visit www.ywcawestmoreland.org, forms may be emailed to Carolp@Ywcawestmoreland.org or dropped off at YWCA , 424 N. Main St. Greensburg.
Female athletes, coaches, athletic directors and parents may submit nominations.
The awards will be presented at the YWCA Sportswomen of the Year banquet to be held at Ferrante’s Lakeview in Greensburg on April 20, 2022.
The keynote speaker for this year’s banquet will be Jenna Harner, sportscaster/anchor for WPXI. The emcee will be Hanna Mears sportscaster/sideline color commentator for Westmoreland Sports Network.
